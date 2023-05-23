Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Relationship Timeline

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are fully committing.



A source confirmed to PEOPLE on May 23 that the Amazon CEO and Emmy Award-winning journalist are engaged.

News of their romance broke in early January 2019, around the same time that Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott — after 25 years together — in a joint statement on Twitter. The former couple shares four children, three sons and one daughter.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez has two children with the agent as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Exactly when and how the pair initially met remains unclear, but sources have told PEOPLE that they struck up a working relationship while collaborating on several projects and "gradually" fell for each other.

Over the years, the Blue Origin founder and helicopter pilot have continued to grow together. They’ve gone on family vacations, advocated for climate change and packed on the PDA.

Neither Bezos nor Sánchez has commented on their engagement since a source told PEOPLE the exciting news, but the journalist has been seen flashing her sparkly ring.

Here’s a look at Bezos and Sánchez’s relationship timeline.

October 2018: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted on a helicopter ride

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/Getty

In early January 2019, a source told PEOPLE that Bezos and Sánchez had been spending time together over the past year and even more in recent months.

"At first it was socially at parties… here and there. But their time together has definitely seemed to evolve, raising some eyebrows," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Jeff has met a small group of Lauren's girlfriends, too. The two of them are sort of thick as thieves right now."

Later that month, photos from October 2018 surfaced that showed Bezos and Sánchez enjoying a romantic helicopter ride together in Santa Monica, California. The images were taken two months before Bezos and his then-wife MacKenzie, announced they were separating in a joint statement.

January 6, 2019: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted together at a Golden Globes afterparty

Just days before announcing his divorce, Bezos was spotted chatting with Sánchez and Whitesell at Amazon's Golden Globes afterparty, a partygoer told PEOPLE in 2019.

"Jeff was in great spirits and having lots of fun," the source said of the billionaire. "He had a crowd of people around him. Lauren was there but wasn't with Jeff all the time. Her husband was there, too."

January 9, 2019: PEOPLE confirms Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are dating

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

After ending their respective marriages, PEOPLE confirmed that Bezos and Sánchez were dating. The news came after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage.

In a statement shared on Bezos' Twitter, the couple announced that they had decided to continue their "shared lives as friends."

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again," they added in the statement.



Meanwhile, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Whitesell. A source told PEOPLE Sánchez and Bezos had been spending more time together in the months leading up to the divorce.



January 24, 2019: PEOPLE reports Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are moving in together

Bezos and Sánchez kept low profiles in the wake of their relationship confirmation in January 2019 and hadn't been spotted out in public as a couple in the months that followed.

However, a source told PEOPLE later that month that the two were still going strong. "They are very much together, and are planning to move in together," the source told PEOPLE at the time.



February 7, 2019: Jeff Bezos accuses the National Enquirer of blackmailing him

A month after their relationship made headlines, Bezos wrote a lengthy post on the website Medium accusing the Enquirer and its parent company American Media Inc. of attempting to blackmail and extort him with intimate photos he and Sánchez had shared.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, AMI said, “American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos. Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him. Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.”

May 5, 2019: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez step out for dinner in N.Y.C.

Five months after news of their relationship broke, Bezos and Sánchez were spotted for the first time in public when they stepped out together for a date in N.Y.C. in May.

"Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people."

August 9, 2019: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez vacation in St. Tropez

Bezos was seen boating along the French Riviera with Sánchez while vacationing together in St. Tropez. The two were spotted smiling as Bezos' arm was wrapped around his then-girlfriend.

The couple also appeared in a group shot posted by billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen on Instagram taken from his yacht. The pic included the couple and Geffen alongside Karlie Kloss and her husband Josh Kushner.

December 21, 2019: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez vacation in St. Barth

Lauren Sanchez Instagram

Bezos and Sánchez jetted off to a sunny destination to celebrate the holidays together in December 2019. The pair were photographed vacationing in St. Barth together to round out the year.

The outing came after the couple have been seen spending time together all summer, including outings at restaurants and Broadway shows around N.Y.C. "Things are going great," a source told PEOPLE.

January 16, 2020: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have a date night in India

Bezos and Sánchez attended a glamorous Amazon Prime Video event together in Mumbai, India. One day prior to the overseas outing, the entrepreneur announced his company would invest 1 billion to help get small businesses online in India, adding to the $5.5 billion Amazon pledged since 2014.

February 3, 2020: Jeff Bezos is sued by Lauren Sánchez's brother Michael for defamation

In February, court documents obtained by PEOPLE showed that Sánchez's older brother, talent manager Michael Sánchez, sued Bezos and a consultant of his for claiming to the press that he had leaked "graphic, nude photographs" of Bezos.

The claims came in response to a story by The National Enquirer that shared personal text messages between Sánchez and Bezos, outing their relationship.

Michael Sánchez claimed the fallout from Bezos' comments had the consequence of "alienating him from his family and professional colleagues" and that he was only working with the Enquirer to control the narrative for his sister, not to leak salacious photos.

However, Sánchez claimed her older brother was in the wrong. "He secretly provided my most personal information to the National Enquirer – a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace," she said in a statement through her lawyer.

June 1, 2021: A source tells PEOPLE that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are focused on philanthropy

Todd Williamson/Getty

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bezos and Sánchez sightings were far and few between — but their philanthropic efforts remained constant.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the business mogul and journalist have been “really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy.” The insider added, "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

The couple was dedicated to making an impact even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the last meetings they attended together before the lockdown was in Paris, where they met with French President Emmanuel Macron to talk about climate and sustainability related to Bezos' Earth Fund.

July 20, 2021: Lauren Sánchez hugs Jeff Bezos after his first space venture

When Bezos landed safely back on earth following his first foray into space, Sánchez was among the squad of cheerleaders ready to welcome him back home. She could be seen jumping up and down and cheering just before the capsule's door was opened and Bezos stepped back on earth alongside his brother Mark and fellow space travelers Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen.

October 13, 2021: Lauren Sánchez wishes Jeff Bezos good luck before Blue Origin launch with William Shatner

Joe Raedle/Getty

Sánchez showed her support for Bezos as his aerospace company Blue Origin prepared for a historic launch. Just hours before William Shatner's highly anticipated flight — which made him the oldest person to ever travel to space — Sánchez shared an affectionate tribute to the Amazon billionaire on Instagram.

"Good luck on the launch my love," the Emmy-winning journalist captioned the snap, which depicted Bezos riding on horseback shortly before the big day.

October 16, 2021: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez show PDA in N.Y.C.

In October 2021, Bezos and Sánchez were spotted kissing after leaving the restaurant Cipriani in downtown Manhattan, where they had lunch with friends. The couple were also seen holding hands as they strolled down the sidewalk with the group.

November 8, 2021: Jeff Bezos responds to a viral clip of Lauren Sánchez meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

Bezos threw down a playful threat after a video of him and Sanchez chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles went viral.

In the brief clip, the journalist could be seen flashing a big smile at the actor — a longtime co-chair of the annual event — while Bezos stood by her side.

"Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl," Barstool Sports jokingly captioned a clip of the exchange, while another social media user quipped, "Leo about to lose his prime membership."

Having fun with the viral moment, Bezos shared a message of his own to DiCaprio.



"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo that showed the shirtless billionaire standing in front of a sign reading "Danger...Fatal drop."

November 25, 2021: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate Thanksgiving together

Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

On Thanksgiving, Sanchez shared an Instagram photo of her and Bezos next to a whole lot of turkey. The photo was accompanied by a prayer hands emoji with the caption, "Grateful."

December 21, 2021: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez vacation with family in St. Barts

Bezos and Sánchez had fun in the sun on their holiday vacation, where they took a trip to St. Barts alongside members of their family, including Sánchez's son Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

"Nothing better than this," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself striking a pose with her son and Bezos.

January 12, 2022: Lauren Sánchez wishes Jeff Bezos a happy birthday

"If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes," Sánchez began her Instagram caption. "Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don't always see your heart the way my eyes do."

"They don't see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do. They don't see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do," she continued.

"They don't see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who's heart is immeasurable and whose ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this," she added. "Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up every day excited to love you."

March 15, 2022: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez visit Colombia to learn about deforestation after $10B Earth Fun commitment

The Amazon founder and Sánchez visited Amazon's Chiribiquete National Park to learn about the environmental problems in the region. They toured the Colombian national park as part of their work for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative they launched to help fight climate change.

October 16, 2022: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez vacation in Italy together

The couple was spotted holding hands while enjoying their trip to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. The European getaway came a few weeks after the couple stepped out for a dinner date together in Beverly Hills, the same day news broke of his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott's divorce from her second husband, Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett.

November 12, 2022: Lauren Sánchez reveals her plans to go to space

In an interview with CNN, Sánchez said she plans to launch into orbit at some point in 2023, following in the footsteps of Bezos who first visited space in July 2021.

Though the couple won't blast off together. Instead, the Emmy Award-winning journalist anticipated at the time that she’d join a crew of women.

"It'll be a great group of females," she told CNN.

January 25, 2023: Lauren Sánchez opens up about her relationship with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez Instagram

Four years after making their relationship public in 2019, Sánchez shed light on what her life with Bezos looks like — including the billionaire's "goofy" side. The helicopter pilot opened up to WSJ. Magazine about how they spend their time as a couple.

"We love to be together and we love to work together," she said. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

As for a side of the Amazon founder that the world doesn't get to see, Sánchez said, "He's really funny." She added, "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.”

May 7, 2023: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attend the F1 Grand Prix in Miami

Just a day before the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix, Bezos and Sánchez stepped out at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach party in Miami Gardens. The pair looked excited to be celebrating race day as they were photographed holding hands on a red carpet.

May 17, 2023: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez vacation in Spain

In May, the couple was photographed in Spain, sailing around Mallorca aboard Bezos’ rumored $500 million yacht, named Koru. It is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world, featuring three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, according to Boat International.

Plus, it has a sculpture of Sánchez on it with a hidden reference to "new beginnings."

May 20, 2023: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez get romantic in the South of France

Lauren Sanchez Instagram

The couple was photographed showing PDA during their vacation in the South of France. In addition to being snapped holding hands, one photo featured a Bezos giving Sánchez a tap to the rear while they were out and about.

May 22, 2023: PEOPLE confirms Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are engaged

In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are engaged. The happy news came as the couple were on vacation together in the South of France, where they attended the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival.

The helicopter pilot was also seen rocking a ring on that finger while they spent time together on the billionaire's $500 million yacht named Koru. She stepped out a day later, flashing the rock.

May 23, 2023: A source tells PEOPLE Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are on ‘cloud nine' following their engagement

Lauren Sanchez Instagram

After news of their engagement broke, a source told PEOPLE the couple is enjoying their new relationship status. "He proposed last week," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "They're on cloud nine — so happy and madly in love."

"Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it," a source told PEOPLE. "You can tell she loves it."

