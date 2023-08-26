Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands After Dinner with Friends at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are enjoying each other’s company on their date night.

The Amazon founder, 59, and his fiancée, 53, stepped out hand-in-hand for dinner Friday night with friends at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

The couple’s outing comes a week after they were spotted on an A-list vacation in Croatia with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher. They took a stroll down Stradun, Dubrovnik's main street, with Bezos' security following close behind.

Earlier this month, the billionaire and the Emmy Award-winning journalist hosted an engagement party, celebrating with friends and family on Bezos’ yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. At the time, Sánchez, who is also a helicopter pilot, shared several snaps from the festivities, including a sweet shot of her and Bezos cuddling up together.

"Seeing double after the most magical evening," she captioned the Instagram post. "Forever grateful."



In June, the pair were spotted locking lips on Bezos’ rumored $500 million vessel while traveling in Capri. According to photos first shared by TMZ, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King joined them onboard for lunch. The duo also took the yacht, named Koru, to the South of France and the island of Mallorca in Spain, among several other spots.

The previously reported luxury 417-foot-long yacht -- which has a wooden sculpture that resembles Bezos' fiancée on the prow -- is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world. It features three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, per Boat International.

The happy couple embarked on their European getaway in May after Bezos popped the question.

After the news broke, a source told PEOPLE that the two "are really in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy."

"They have been talking about it for a long time,” added the insider. “All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right. He has all the money in the world, and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy."

However, Bezos and Sánchez aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle, as a separate source close to the couple told PEOPLE recently, "They're not planning the wedding yet.”

"They’re still just enjoying the engagement," the source said, adding that "they had an amazing time with close friends" at their engagement party.

