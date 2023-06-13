Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Enjoy An Evening Walk In Portofino, Italy

The couple got engaged last month as they kicked off their European vacation

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 13, 2023 11:09PM EDT
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Portofino
Photo:

SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are skipping straight to the honeymoon phase.

The newly engaged couple was spotted hand-in-hand on a leisurely walk in Portofino, Italy on Tuesday. Sánchez, 53, wore a black and white Alo sports bra and legging set, while the Amazon founder, 59, wore a gray T-shirt and navy pants.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Portofino

SplashNews.com

The husband-and-wife-to-be have been on their European vacation since early May, first traveling to France and Spain in Bezos’ $500 million superyacht. The boat features three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting helipad, per Boat International.

The same yacht features a wooden sculpture that resembles Sánchez, who was first spotted flaunting a diamond engagement ring aboard the yacht — named Koru, meaning “new beginnings,” in late May.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez aboard their yacht on May 21, 2023 during the 76th cannes Film Festival. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7297776 210523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Photos from one of their outdoor strolls captured Bezos giving Sánchez a tap to the rear after holding hands while they were out and about last month.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The newly engaged couple first went public with their relationship in January 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, agent Patrick Whitesell. The Emmy Award winner shares two children with Whitesell and has a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sánchez — the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund— is reportedly looking forward to continuing to build her "philanthropic profile" as she and Bezos start their next chapter together.

Early in their relationship, a source previously revealed to PEOPLE that the pair bonded over their philanthropic efforts. Since then, the couple has emphasized their shared commitment to strategic giving. In late 2022, Bezos — currently worth $138 billion, per Forbes — said he plans to give away most of his fortune.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he told CNN in a joint interview with Sánchez in November. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar.”

