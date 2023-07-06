Jeanine Donofrio Calls Her Creamy Orzo with Asparagus and Peas a 'Shortcut Risotto'

“The starches from the orzo give this dish its velvety consistency, so you don’t need to use any dairy," says the food blogger

Sabrina Weiss
Published on July 6, 2023
Orzo Asparagus Peas Recipe
Jeanine Donofrio's Creamy Orzo With Asparagus and Peas. Photo:

Jen Causey

Despite the name, Jeanine Donofrio's creamy orzo doesn't have any cream in it.

“The starches from the orzo give this dish its velvety consistency, so you don’t need to use any dairy," says the food blogger, who includes this “shortcut risotto” in her new cookbook Simple Feel Good Food. "The orzo is rich and tangy, cooked with olive oil and white wine, while the vegetables are zesty and bright."

The Love and Lemons founder calls the dish a “shortcut risotto” — it comes together in 30 minutes or less.

“This recipe is so flavorful and fresh, and you can totally pull it off on a weeknight,” she adds.

Just be sure to chop the leeks before washing them, says Donofrio. “Leeks often have dirt trapped in the inner layers. Chopping and then rinsing them in a colander gets all that grit out.”

Jeanine Donofrio's Creamy Orzo with Asparagus & Peas

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 (1-lb. each) leeks, white and light-green parts only, chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

1½ tsp. coarse sea salt, divided

½ cup (4 oz.) dry white wine

12 oz. uncooked orzo pasta (about 2 cups) (from 1 [16-oz.] pkg.)

2 garlic cloves, grated

3½ to 4 cups vegetable broth, divided

1 (1-lb.) bunch asparagus, trimmed and chopped into 1-in. pieces

¾ cup frozen sweet peas

2 tsp. grated lemon zest, plus 2 tsp. fresh juice (from 2 lemons), divided

Optional garnishes: torn fresh herbs, microgreens and/or lemon wedges

1. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a medium Dutch oven over medium. Add leeks, several grinds of black pepper and ¾ teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in wine; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced, about 30 seconds. Reduce heat to low; stir in orzo, garlic and 3 cups of the broth. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until orzo is al dente, about 10 minutes.

2. While orzo cooks, add asparagus and peas to boiling water; cook, undisturbed, until tender but still bright green, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain vegetables, and transfer to a kitchen towel; pat dry. Transfer vegetables to a large bowl. Add lemon juice, several grinds of pepper, ¼ teaspoon of the salt and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; toss together. Set aside.

3. Uncover orzo; stir in lemon zest, ½ cup of the broth and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is creamy and orzo is cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. If orzo mixture has thickened too much, stir in remaining ½ cup broth.

4. Spoon orzo into bowls; top with vegetable mixture. Garnish with herbs, microgreens and/or lemon wedges, if desired.

Serves: 4
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

