J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten There's something about summer that puts us in the shopping mood. Maybe it's because there are tons of sales on amazing pieces that we want to add to our warm-weather wardrobes this time of year. If you're hoping to snag some summer essentials at a fraction of the price, you're in luck. Right now, you can find thousands of discounted options at J.Crew, including fun summer dresses to beat the heat, office-friendly blouses, flattering swimsuits, and more. J.Crew's End of Season Sale is happening through July 20, and you can score on-styles for an additional 50 percent off. All you have to do is type in the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout. Make sure to add your favorites to your cart, though, because popular items are flying off virtual shelves. To help you access deals more quickly, we’ve compiled a list of the best finds. Keep reading to see which ones deserve a spot in your closet! Summer Essentials on Sale at J.Crew J.Crew Organic Slub Cotton Muscle T-Shirt, $7.99–$9.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $39.50) J.Crew Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt, $9.99–$13.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $34.50) J.Crew Fleur Top in Eyelet, $39.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $128) J.Crew Pleated Capeside Short in Chambray, $35.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $89.50) J.Crew Ruched V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $42.99–$46.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118) J.Crew Bow One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.99–$34.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118) J.Crew Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress in Brilliant Papaya, $32.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $148) J.Crew Tiered Rope-Tie Sundress, $46.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $118) J.Crew High-Rise Paper-Bag Short in Lightweight Chino, $31.49–$38.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $98) J.Crew Menorca Padded Thong Sandals in Metallic Leather, $24.99–$32.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $89.50) J.Crew Side-Slit Soft Gauze Maxi Skirt in White, $28.99 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $89.50) J.Crew New Seaside Pant in Soft Gauze, $31.49 with code SHOPSALE (orig. $98) This ‘Breezy’ Summer Dress with a Unique Silhouette Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now J.Crew Ruched V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $47 (Save Up to 64%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $118 $47 Swim, lounge, and enjoy the pool or a day at the beach in this one-piece swimsuit that’s on sale for as little as $43. The one-piece is fully lined and has removable padding, full coverage in the rear, and ruching in the midsection for a flattering fit. Plus, it has built-in UPF 50 sun protection and is made from mostly recycled materials to keep waste out of landfills and oceans. The bathing suit is marked down in 11 colors, including pastels like papaya pink and light blue, and vibrant hues such as bright cerise. It’s available in sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and also comes in classic and long torso lengths. J.Crew Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress in Brilliant Papaya, $33 (Save 78%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $148 $33 Right now a number of summer dresses are majorly marked down, including this slip dress. Featuring a soft V-neckline and hitting a little below the knee, the dress is equally elegant and understated. It’s made from a lightweight silk-like fabric so you’ll stay cool while looking stylish. The dress “accentuates” your figure and “doesn’t cling,” according to shoppers. “It skims my curves in all the right places. [It’s] easy to wear with sandals, heels, or sneakers, making it versatile for any occasion,” one customer wrote in their review. 8 Summer Sandals You Can Score for Up to 60% Off at Zappos — Including a Pair from an Oprah-Approved Brand J.Crew Pleated Capeside Short in Chambray, $36 (Save Up 60%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $90 $36 For days when you’re looking for a denim alternative, these chambray shorts will fit the bill. They are made from soft, breathable cotton, so you can still feel comfortable during hot summer days. The high-rise silhouette is flattering, while the pleat adds instant polish. Style them with a button-up shirt and ballet flats for an effortless work ‘fit, or wear the shorts with a pair of heels and a lightweight knit sweater for a night on the town. J.Crew Fleur Top in Eyelet, $49 (Save $88) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $128 $40 If you’re spending most of your time this summer outdoors, it’s a great idea to have pieces that will keep you cool while looking, well, cool. This ruffle eyelet top has tiny openings that lets more air flow through and the intricate patterns really make the cotton polyester blended shirt stand out. It can be styled to fit whatever you have on the agenda that day: Wear it with a pair of chino ankle pants or a long skirt to the office, or a pair of your favorite jean shorts and comfy sneakers for a more laid-back look. This J.Crew sale is chock-full of deals on summer essentials. Popular styles are already selling out, so be sure to snap up your favorites now while they’re still available. Keep scrolling for more notable deals below. J.Crew Organic Slub Cotton Muscle T-Shirt, $10 (Save Up to 80%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $40 $10 J.Crew Menorca Padded Thong Sandals in Metallic Leather, $32 (Save Up to 72%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $90 $32 J.Crew Tiered Rope-Tie Sundress, $47 (Save 60%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $118 $47 J.Crew Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt, $13 (Save Up to 71%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $35 $13 J.Crew Bow One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $35 (Save Up to $90) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $118 $35 J.Crew High-Rise Paper-Bag Short in Lightweight Chino, $39 (Save Up to 68%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $98 $39 J.Crew Side-Slit Soft Gauze Maxi Skirt in White, $29 (Save $60) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $90 $29 J.Crew New Seaside Pant in Soft Gauze, $31 (Save $66) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $98 $31 