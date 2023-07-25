Jazmine Sullivan Mourns the Death of Her Mother Pamela: 'Rest Now Butterfly'

Jazmine Sullivan is mourning the loss of her mother Pamela.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, 36, announced on Instagram that Pamela died on Saturday at age 64, nearly four years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly 🦋 10/26/58- 07/22/23 💔,” Sullivan wrote, alongside a throwback photo of her mother.

Tributes quickly poured in from stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bruno Mars and Issa Rae, who commented, “I know she was so proud of you. Sending you love and wishing her eternal peace. 🤍.”

“I am so sorry. But, it is a wonderful thing for a mother to know she has a daughter who loves her so much. Praying for you and your heart,” added actress Uzo Aduba.

Pamela was a beloved presence in Sullivan’s life, and even joined her onstage at the 2021 BET Awards as the singer accepted her win for album of the year.

“My mom was my biggest supporter since I was a child,” she told Shondaland.com shortly after. “She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, so this was a full-circle moment of finally getting the payoff that we worked hard for. Not only that, but her being in a healthy state and being able to experience it with me, it was really beautiful and let her know that I love her and appreciate her. I wouldn’t even have been here without her.”

Jazmine Sullivan and her mom Pamela.

In the same interview, Sullivan said her mom was “super-involved” with her career, and that she often looked to her when making music, as she had “excellent taste.”

The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer revealed in 2020 that Pamela had been diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in October 2019, flipping their family’s world “upside down.”

Sullivan also shared video of her shaving her head in solidarity with her mom.

“To watch u handle urself w such grace, wisdom, strength and empathy for others while ur going thru the toughest time in ur life has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You mommy, are the prettiest picture, the best lyrics and sweetest melody I’ve ever heard. And I’m so proud of u and proud to be ur daughter.”

In January 2021, the star revealed that the family was celebrating Pamela's final day of chemotherapy.

“For anyone who’s sent me messages asking [about] how she’s doing.. We’re doing great!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Still in the fight but not where we used to be. All cancers are a journey but I feel in my heart we’re on the other side!”

Sullivan previously sang her mom’s praises in a sweet Instagram post in 2016 in which she called Pamela a “vibrant, creative, talented, sweet, spunky, smart, sassy, compassionate, giving, honest, spontaneous, free, funny, caring woman of God.”

“[You’re] my strength when I’m weak. [You] believe in me when I don’t see anything in myself to believe in,” she wrote. “[You] pray for me, fight for me, fight w me, even fight me all to see my potential reached. Uve dedicated ur life for ur baby girl to shine and I’m so grateful God gave me such a selfless mother.”

