Jayson Tatum Says Son 'Might Want to Be Spider-Man' When He's Older but 'Still Wants To Be' His Dad Too

The Boston Celtics player tweeted that his 5-year-old son told him he wants to be Spider-Man when he grows up

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 9, 2023 03:24PM EDT
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics holds his son Deuce Tatum on the court after the Celtics defeat the Charlotte Hornets 120-111 at TD Garden on April 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty

Jayson Tatum is getting shown up by Spider-Man!

On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics basketball player, 25, shared a hilarious story about his son Deuce, 5, on his Twitter account.

"New spider man movie so good deuce told me, 'daddy I think I changed my mind I might want to be spider man when I grow up," Tatum began. "But I still want to be you."

"Good save son, good save!" Tatum teased.

In December, Tatum shared a photo carousel on Instagram that celebrated his son Jayson "Deuce" Christopher on his fifth birthday. "Deuce Day!!" the proud dad captioned the post. "Happy 5th birthday to my best friend in the world🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽Love you kid ❤️."

Tatum was 19 when he welcomed his son Deuce, who has since become a big hit with the Celtics and with players across the NBA. Tatum shares Deuce with ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell.

The NBA star, who had Deuce in December 2017 just six months after he was drafted by the Celtics, spoke about being a role model as a dad and his close bond with his son in a press conference in June.

"I think 2017 when I got drafted, I didn't have Deuce, but he was born in 2017 so that was big, that was the biggest year of my life, right? Starting this new chapter in my career, I just had a child," Tatum explained.

"My mindset was not to sacrifice either, that I was going to be the best father as I could as well as the best basketball player," he continued. "There was no guideline or there was no exact way to do it. It was all about what was natural."

"I just do what's natural. I'm around him every day. I think being able to go through this journey together, because I was 19 when I got drafted, it's kind of like we're growing up together," Tatum continued. "As he's gotten older, I'm going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up. I think it's the coolest part for me."

The athlete said he is also aware of his platform as a professional athlete and thinks it's "great" if he's a role model to other young fathers across the globe.

"I think we need more role models like that. Just to have more male fathers be present and things like that, show that you can do both, regardless of whenever you work, whatever your profession is," he said.

