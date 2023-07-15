JAY-Z's Mother Gloria Carter and Wife Roxanne Wiltshire Make Red Carpet Debut as Newlyweds

The longtime partners attended the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala on Friday, after tying the knot earlier this month

By
Published on July 15, 2023 11:32AM EDT
Gloria Carter Roxanne Wiltshire
Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire pose at the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala. Photo:

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock 

JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter and her wife Roxanne Wiltshire attended their first red carpet as newlyweds.

After getting married earlier this month, the Carter family matriarch attended the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala on Friday evening, where she and Wiltshire posed for photographs with one another.

Carter — who serves as the foundation's CEO and co-founder — wore a sleek black tuxedo jacket with leather lapels, a gray silk scarf under her collar and a fashionable pair of black glasses.

Wiltshire, meanwhile, matched her longtime partner in a sequin and strapless black gown that she accessorized with a silver necklace.

Others in attendance at the exclusive gala at Pier Sixty in New York City included JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Tinashe, Rudy Gay, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill and Robert Kraft.

Gloria Carter Roxanne Wiltshire
Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire pose at the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala.

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty 

Carter and Wiltshire tied the knot in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City in early July, TMZ previously reported.

JAY-Z, 53, and Beyoncé attended the event, alongside other celebrity guests like Kelly RowlandTina Knowles-LawsonTyler Perry and Robin Roberts.

Beyoncé, 41, later gave an inside look at her wedding attire with a post shared on Instagram shortly after, showing that she rocked a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt.

Her firstborn, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, rocked a floor-length sage green colored silk Reformation gown.

JAY-Z first discussed his mother coming out to him as a lesbian in 2017, on his most recent Grammy-nominated LP 4:44. On the album's third track "Smile," the Brooklyn native explained the toll that being in the closet had on Carter.

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian / Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take," he raps on the song. "Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don't matter to me if it's a him or her / I just wanna see you smile through all the hate / Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."

JAY-Z later elaborated on his mom when speaking with David Letterman for his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series, that he did indeed cry when his mom told him she had fallen in love.

"Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you're protecting your kids," he said in 2018. "For her to sit in front of me and tell me 'I think I love someone,' I really cried ... I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2017, Carter recalled the moment she came out to her son while appearing on the D'Usse Friday podcast.

"I was sitting there and I was telling him one day. I just finally started telling him who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am, you know? This is the life that I lived," she said.

"So my son started actually, like, tearing because he was like, 'That had to be a horrible life, Ma.' I was like, 'My life was never horrible. It was just different.' So that made him want to do a song about it."

Related Articles
Taylor Swift Votes
Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Make Their 'Voice Heard' as She Votes Early in Nashville
Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023
Demi Lovato Says She's 'So Happy' with Boyfriend Jutes and Reveals Who Made the First Move
Tameka Raymond at Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Asks Georgia Officials to Drain Lake Where Her Son Died in Jet Ski Accident
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Hilary Duff Is Roasted by Husband Matthew Koma for Falling Asleep — and Contradicting Her Own Song
Aliana Lohan Interview
Aliana Lohan Says She's 'Never Felt' the 'Shadow' of Sister Lindsay's Fame: I'm 'Born to Do This' (Exclusive)
Jung Kook performs on Good Morning America during the Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 14, 2023
BTS's Jungkook Makes Solo Debut on 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series: WATCH
Similarities Between Lisa Marie and Elvis's Deaths
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Reveals Tragic Similarities to Dad Elvis Presley's Death
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Demi Lovato Says She Still Has Vision, Hearing Impairment After 2018 Overdose: A 'Constant Reminder'
Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Reveals Embarrassing Moment He Pooped Himself on Stage: 'Such Is Life'
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why Sheâs Single and is Shocked by âRudeâ Responseâ: âYou Have Bad Tasteâ
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why She's Single and Is Shocked by 'Rude' Response': 'You Have Bad Taste'
Faith Evans and Stevie J attend 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Event
Faith Evans and Stevie J. Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Filing
chris martin and backstreet boys
Backstreet Boys React to Coldplay's Live Cover of 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)': 'Truly an Honor'
Jay-Z; Shawn Carter
JAY-Z Shocks Fan by Giving Him His Glass of Champagne Instead of a Fist Bump — Watch
Juanes at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on April 14, 2021
Juanes' Concert at SummerStage Halted Due to 'Excessive Crowds': 'Safety' Always 'Comes First'
Aliana Lohan
Aliana Lohan Says She Wants Her 'Uplifting' New Music to Make People Dance Their 'Heart Out' (Exclusive)