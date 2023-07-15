JAY-Z's Mother Gloria Carter and Wife Roxanne Wiltshire Make Red Carpet Debut as Newlyweds

JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter and her wife Roxanne Wiltshire attended their first red carpet as newlyweds.

After getting married earlier this month, the Carter family matriarch attended the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala on Friday evening, where she and Wiltshire posed for photographs with one another.

Carter — who serves as the foundation's CEO and co-founder — wore a sleek black tuxedo jacket with leather lapels, a gray silk scarf under her collar and a fashionable pair of black glasses.

Wiltshire, meanwhile, matched her longtime partner in a sequin and strapless black gown that she accessorized with a silver necklace.

Others in attendance at the exclusive gala at Pier Sixty in New York City included JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Tinashe, Rudy Gay, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill and Robert Kraft.

Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire pose at the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala. Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty

Carter and Wiltshire tied the knot in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City in early July, TMZ previously reported.

JAY-Z, 53, and Beyoncé attended the event, alongside other celebrity guests like Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry and Robin Roberts.

Beyoncé, 41, later gave an inside look at her wedding attire with a post shared on Instagram shortly after, showing that she rocked a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt.

Her firstborn, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, rocked a floor-length sage green colored silk Reformation gown.

JAY-Z first discussed his mother coming out to him as a lesbian in 2017, on his most recent Grammy-nominated LP 4:44. On the album's third track "Smile," the Brooklyn native explained the toll that being in the closet had on Carter.

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian / Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take," he raps on the song. "Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don't matter to me if it's a him or her / I just wanna see you smile through all the hate / Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."

JAY-Z later elaborated on his mom when speaking with David Letterman for his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series, that he did indeed cry when his mom told him she had fallen in love.

"Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you're protecting your kids," he said in 2018. "For her to sit in front of me and tell me 'I think I love someone,' I really cried ... I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free."

In 2017, Carter recalled the moment she came out to her son while appearing on the D'Usse Friday podcast.

"I was sitting there and I was telling him one day. I just finally started telling him who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am, you know? This is the life that I lived," she said.

"So my son started actually, like, tearing because he was like, 'That had to be a horrible life, Ma.' I was like, 'My life was never horrible. It was just different.' So that made him want to do a song about it."