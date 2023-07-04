JAY-Z's Mom Gloria Carter Marries Longtime Partner Roxanne Wiltshire in Star-Studded Wedding

Congratulations are in order for JAY-Z’s mother Gloria Carter!

The Carter family matriarch tied the knot with her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire in a ceremony that took place in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City over the weekend, according to TMZ, which published photos from the event.

The celebration was attended by their friends and family including JAY-Z and his wife, Beyoncé and other celebrity guests like Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry and Robin Roberts.

Beyoncé showed off her look for the festivities in a post to Instagram where she modeled her peach-colored ensemble that featured a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt. She completed the look with a feathered jacket, a lace handbag and a pair of shades.

Blue Ivy, whom the “Renaissance” artist shares with the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, wore a floor-length sage green colored silk Reformation gown. She added a chain necklace and a pair of strappy heels to finish off her ensemble.

Back in 2017, JAY-Z first opened up about his mother coming out to him as a lesbian on a track called "Smile."

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take," the 53-year-old Grammy winner rapped in the song. "Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don't matter to me if it's a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."

During an appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series on Netflix, the “Run This Town” artist revealed that he actually did shed tears of joy when his mother shared that she had fallen in love.

"Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you're protecting your kids," he explained in 2018. "For her to sit in front of me and tell me 'I think I love someone,' I really cried...I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free."

While having a conversation on the D'Usse Friday podcast in 2017, Carter recalled the moment she came out to her son from her own perspective.

"I was sitting there and I was telling him one day. I just finally started telling him who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am, you know? This is the life that I lived," she said. "So my son started actually, like, tearing because he was like, 'That had to be a horrible life, ma.' I was like, 'My life was never horrible. It was just different.' So that made him want to do a song about it."