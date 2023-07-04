JAY-Z's Mom Gloria Carter Marries Longtime Partner Roxanne Wiltshire in Star-Studded Wedding

Back in 2017, the rapper revealed how his mother had come out to him as a lesbian in his track "Smile"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 07:31PM EDT
Jay-Z poses with his mother, Gloria Carter during an evening of "Making The Ordinary Extraordinary" hosted by The Shawn Carter Foundation at Pier 54 on September 29, 2011
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Congratulations are in order for JAY-Z’s mother Gloria Carter!

The Carter family matriarch tied the knot with her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire in a ceremony that took place in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City over the weekend, according to TMZ, which published photos from the event.

The celebration was attended by their friends and family including JAY-Z and his wife, Beyoncé and other celebrity guests like Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry and Robin Roberts.

Jay-Z's Mom Marries Longtime Partner Roxanne Wilshire in Star Studded
Beyoncé.

Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé showed off her look for the festivities in a post to Instagram where she modeled her peach-colored ensemble that featured a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt. She completed the look with a feathered jacket, a lace handbag and a pair of shades.

Blue Ivy, whom the “Renaissance” artist shares with the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, wore a floor-length sage green colored silk Reformation gown. She added a chain necklace and a pair of strappy heels to finish off her ensemble. 

Back in 2017, JAY-Z first opened up about his mother coming out to him as a lesbian on a track called "Smile."

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take," the 53-year-old Grammy winner rapped in the song. "Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don't matter to me if it's a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."

During an appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series on Netflix, the “Run This Town” artist revealed that he actually did shed tears of joy when his mother shared that she had fallen in love. 

Jay-z, Beyonce
JAY-Z and Beyoncé in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

"Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you're protecting your kids," he explained in 2018. "For her to sit in front of me and tell me 'I think I love someone,' I really cried...I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While having a conversation on the D'Usse Friday podcast in 2017, Carter recalled the moment she came out to her son from her own perspective. 

"I was sitting there and I was telling him one day. I just finally started telling him who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am, you know? This is the life that I lived," she said. "So my son started actually, like, tearing because he was like, 'That had to be a horrible life, ma.' I was like, 'My life was never horrible. It was just different.' So that made him want to do a song about it."

Related Articles
Ice T and KRS-One reflect on Hip Hop
Ice-T and KRS-ONE Blast the Current State of Hip-Hop: 'It's Time for This Generation to Get a Hold of Itself'
blake mycoskie/Instagram
TOMS Shoe Founder Blake Mycoskie Marries 'Soulmate' Molly Holm: 'Forever and Always'
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre
Lana Condor and Fiancé Are 'Hoping to Get Married This Year' After Buying House Together (Exclusive)
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo
Jillian Michaels' Wedding to DeShanna Marie Minuto: All the Gorgeous Photos
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Michaels in Black Dress for a 'Spin on the Traditional' (Exclusive)
Jay Z and Beyonce enjoy some downtime in Lake Como with friends. Jay was seen shooting some hoops and exploring the lake on a boat whilst Beyonce spent some time at the luxury resort
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun at Lake Como — See the Pictures!
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart in Intimate Caribbean Wedding
All the Gorgeous Photos from Blair Underwood's Wedding to Josie Hart
Bethenny Frankel Engagement
Bethenny Frankel Shares Proposal Details for the First Time: Like 'a Fantasy Date on The Bachelor'
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
Josie Hart Married Blair Underwood in a Swarovski Crystal-Covered Gown That Took Over 2,000 Hours to Make (Exclusive)
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
All About the Stunning Tropical Location Where Blair Underwood and Josie Hart Wed — and Its Many Celeb Ties
Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé's Dance Captain Ashley Everett Says Seeing Blue Ivy Perform Is Surreal: 'I Saw Her Start Walking' (Exclusive)
Sofia Richie recreating her wedding looks on TikTok
Sofia Richie Attempts to Recreate Her Viral Wedding Day Glam — and Her Makeup Artist Weighs In
Solange Knowles Shares Birthday Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyonce
Solange Knowles Marks Birthday with Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyoncé
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo: ‘Dream Come True’ (Exclusive)
Ashley Everett and BeyoncÃ©
Here's Why Beyoncé's Longtime Dance Captain Ashley Everett Isn't on the Renaissance Tour: 'A New Journey' (Exclusive)
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart in Intimate Caribbean Wedding
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart in Intimate Caribbean Wedding (Exclusive)