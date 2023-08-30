JAY-Z Returns to Instagram and Announces New Music for 'The Book of Clarence'

JAY-Z is back — both online and with new music soon.

The rapper, 53, quietly returned to Instagram on Tuesday at @jayz. Based on his first post, it looks like the "Empire State of Mind" artist came back to social media to begin promoting his upcoming new music.

While few details have been announced, an official release for the upcoming film The Book of Clarence confirmed that he’ll be contributing to the soundtrack.

For his first Instagram post, the Grammy winner (whose real name is Shawn Carter) shared the trailer for Jeymes Samuel’s Biblical comedy starring Lakeith Stanfield. He captioned the post, “The Book of Clarence January 2024.”

JAY-Z is also among the producers of the film about a “down-on-his-luck” man living in Jerusalem who tries to capitalize on the rising influence of the Messiah. It's currently due to hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

At this time, it has yet to be confirmed how many songs the rap star will release on the soundtrack, if they feature any collaborations or when they’ll drop.

The Roc Nation founder previously collaborated with writer-director Jeymes Samuel on his 2021 film The Harder They Fall, which JAY-Z produced and wrote two soundtrack songs for, as well as his 2017 short, Jay-Z: Legacy.

Currently, the “Part II” artist only follows his wife Beyoncé on Instagram. His page just includes a link to rocnation.com, and his profile picture is a shot from the early days of his career.

JAY-Z performs in Pasadena, California in September 2018. Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty

The hip-hop legend recently reached a major milestone in his career. In July, he became the first Black recording artist to earn at least 10 double-platinum solo studio albums.

The news came shortly after the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) updated its certifications, pushing the rapper’s 2009 album The Blueprint 3 to double-platinum status and making his 2003 album The Black Album reach quadruple-platinum status.

As a part of the 50 years of hip-hop celebration, the “Holy Grail” rapper was honored with an exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library titled Book of HOV. The exhibition, which opened in July and is free and open to the public until sometime this fall, showcases archives, never-before-seen footage, images, masters and more from throughout the music icon’s career.

In a press release, the exhibit was described as "a tribute to Carter’s global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist and disruptor."

The statement continued, “It was also constructed as a surprise to Carter and as a celebration for both his hometown of Brooklyn and the broader hip-hop community across the world.”

Beyoncé and her and JAY-Z’s eldest, daughter Blue Ivy, 11, showed their support for him at the exhibit’s unveiling in July.

