JAY-Z Returns to Instagram and Announces New Music for 'The Book of Clarence'

The rapper began promoting his latest project on Tuesday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 05:55PM EDT
ay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER
JAY-Z. Photo:

Brian Ach/Getty

JAY-Z is back — both online and with new music soon. 

The rapper, 53, quietly returned to Instagram on Tuesday at @jayz. Based on his first post, it looks like the "Empire State of Mind" artist came back to social media to begin promoting his upcoming new music. 

While few details have been announced, an official release for the upcoming film The Book of Clarence confirmed that he’ll be contributing to the soundtrack. 

For his first Instagram post, the Grammy winner (whose real name is Shawn Carter) shared the trailer for Jeymes Samuel’s Biblical comedy starring Lakeith Stanfield. He captioned the post, “The Book of Clarence January 2024.”

JAY-Z is also among the producers of the film about a “down-on-his-luck” man living in Jerusalem who tries to capitalize on the rising influence of the Messiah. It's currently due to hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024. 

At this time, it has yet to be confirmed how many songs the rap star will release on the soundtrack, if they feature any collaborations or when they’ll drop.

The Roc Nation founder previously collaborated with writer-director Jeymes Samuel on his 2021 film The Harder They Fall, which JAY-Z produced and wrote two soundtrack songs for, as well as his 2017 short, Jay-Z: Legacy.

Currently, the “Part II” artist only follows his wife Beyoncé on Instagram. His page just includes a link to rocnation.com, and his profile picture is a shot from the early days of his career. 

JAY-Z performs onstage during the 'On The Run II' Tour at Rose Bowl on September 22, 2018
JAY-Z performs in Pasadena, California in September 2018.

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty

The hip-hop legend recently reached a major milestone in his career. In July, he became the first Black recording artist to earn at least 10 double-platinum solo studio albums.

The news came shortly after the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) updated its certifications, pushing the rapper’s 2009 album The Blueprint 3 to double-platinum status and making his 2003 album The Black Album reach quadruple-platinum status. 

As a part of the 50 years of hip-hop celebration, the “Holy Grail” rapper was honored with an exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library titled Book of HOV. The exhibition, which opened in July and is free and open to the public until sometime this fall, showcases archives, never-before-seen footage, images, masters and more from throughout the music icon’s career. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a press release, the exhibit was described as "a tribute to Carter’s global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist and disruptor."

The statement continued, “It was also constructed as a surprise to Carter and as a celebration for both his hometown of Brooklyn and the broader hip-hop community across the world.”

Beyoncé and her and JAY-Z’s eldest, daughter Blue Ivy, 11, showed their support for him at the exhibit’s unveiling in July. 

Related Articles
Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Travis Scott Announces 2023 North American 'Utopia' - Circus Maximus Tour
Trace Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show
Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Says He'd Be 'More Successful' If He Wasn't Part of His 'Famous Family'
Doja Cat Prince's Trust Gala 2023
Doja Cat Announces the Release Date of Her New Album ‘Scarlet’
Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers
Billie Eilish Brings Out Surprise Guests Boygenius During Intimate London Concert
John Mellencamp performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, 2022
John Mellencamp Raves Over His 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend's 'Tolerance': 'She Has Not Left My Side'
Ellie Goulding Responds After Being Hit by Firework On Stage
Ellie Goulding Says She's 'OK' After Being Hit by Firework During Performance: ‘Face Is Intact'
Aaron Neville photographed at his farm Freville in pawling, NY aug. 21, 2023
Aaron Neville Reveals How He Became Addicted to Heroin at 16: ‘Your Brain Is Hooked’ (Exclusive) 
Rapper August 01 performs onstage during the Head in the Clouds Festival by 88 Rising at Los Angeles State Historic Park
AUGUST 08, Def Jam Records Singer and Producer, Dead at 31
Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne attends the launch party for Emmanuel Acho's new book "ILLOGICAL" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Wayne Releases 'Good Morning' — the Theme Song for the Fox Sports 1 Series 'Undisputed'
Dave Matthews Band Extends Tour Dates
Dave Matthews Band Adds Fall Dates to 2023 Tour
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19193 -- Pictured: John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp Says He's 'Not a Big Fan of Rap' and Doesn't Condone Use of the N-Word
Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield)HE BOOK OF CLARENCE.
LaKeith Stanfield Is on a Divine Mission in Gripping Trailer for Biblical Epic 'The Book of Clarence'
50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Concert Due to Extreme Heat: '116 Degrees Is Dangerous for Everyone'
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem Threatens Legal Action Against Vivek Ramaswamy for Using His Music During Campaign Events
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Among Guests Hanging Backstage at Metallica and Panteraâs Los Angeles Show
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Hung Out Backstage at Metallica's Los Angeles Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cardi B Says Her New Album Is 'Coming Out Very Soon': 'Stay Tuned'