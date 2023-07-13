JAY-Z Shocks Fan by Giving Him His Glass of Champagne Instead of a Fist Bump — Watch

“I went up to JAY-Z and asked for a simple Dap and he gave me his drink," a TikToker captioned a video of the now-viral moment

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Published on July 13, 2023 06:21PM EDT
Jay-Z; Shawn Carter
Jay-Z Gives His Drink to Fan Trying to Fist Bump Him at Beyoncé Concert. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A concertgoer wanted a fist bump from JAY-Z but the rapper did him one better.

TikTok user @eyezcosplay shared a clip on Monday from the Toronto stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. In the video, the fan records himself moving through the crowd and reaching over the barricade while Beyoncé is heard performing in the background. It isn’t until he flips around the camera that viewers see what he is excitedly reaching for: a fist bump with the star.

JAY-Z, who is wearing a beanie and circular sunglasses and holding a glass of champagne, reaches out his hand with the drink. The TikToker moves his fist towards the musician’s hand but JAY-Z nods his head towards his drink, encouraging the fan to take the glass. With a look of shock and glee, he takes the drink.

“I went up to JAY-Z and asked for a simple Dap and he gave me his drink!!!!! I was in disbelief and shaking afterwards!” the TikToker wrote in the caption for the video, which has over 30,000 likes.

Followers expressed their lighthearted jealousy in the comments. “I’m glad you got this on video cause nobody would ever believe this story,” one commenter wrote, "that’s dope."

Another added: “I love that Beyoncé’s husband is treating her fans so kindly.”

JAY-Z is famously a champagne fan — he is part owner of Armand de Brignac champagne, which is also known as Ace of Spades. He sold 50 percent ownership of the company to luxury brand Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2021.

Jay-z, Beyonce
JAY-Z and Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

While this might be a sweet performer-fan interaction, there have been several instances recently where concertgoers are participating in a dangerous trend. Musicians like Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini have all been hit in the face while on stage in the past month.

Ballerini was performing at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, when she was hit by an object lobbed from the crowd. She stopped performing and briefly exited the stage but eventually continued on the show, later explaining on Instagram that someone threw a bracelet and it hit her eye.

Rexha, 33, was struck in the face and injured by a cell phone while performing in New York City in June. She was knocked to the ground during a show after crowd member Nicolas Malvanga threw a phone forehead in the middle of a song, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches. Malvanga was later arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

