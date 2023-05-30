Jay Leno Says He's 'Okay' but 'Pain Is Constant' Months After Major Accidents

Jay Leno still isn’t feeling his best, but he’s not going to whine about it.



“I’m alright, I’ve got a broken collar bone and two broken ribs and a couple cracked knee caps, but I’m okay,” the comedian, 73, tells PEOPLE while making an appearance at NBC’s Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, ahead of the competition show’s debut on May 30.



It’s been months since Leno suffered back-to-back accidents earlier this year: a fire in his garage that left his face and neck badly burned, followed by a scary motorcycle accident. Despite the severity of each event, “They were just accidents,” he says.

“Real people have accidents every day. When you’re in show business people fawn all over you. And if you start whining and complaining about it you’re a whiny, complaining actor. It’s better if you just make jokes about it and have fun.”



That said, he’s still hurting. “There’s a little pain, but it’s not bad,” he says. “Pain is constant, so if it’s constant you’re okay. Pain from a burn, after a while you get used to it and eventually it goes away, but it’s not terrible.”

Leno says his wife Mavis has been supportive, and hasn’t tried to curtail his love of cars and bikes despite the incidents. “She’s fine with everything,” he says. “As long as it’s not other women and cocaine, I’m fine. It’s better to catch on fire than be with another woman!”

Thankfully, he’s focused on smaller, less dangerous vehicles right now. “I was 18 when Hot Wheels came out,” Leno says of the popular toy car collectibles inspiring the new competition show that he’s helping judge.



More recently, “Hot Wheels came to my garage. I’m at 204 cars now. We picked the Jay Leno collection and all the money goes to charity and scholarships, he says. “Whenever we do hospitals or stuff involving kids you just bring a bunch of Hot Wheels and it’s the cool thing to have.”



Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge premieres tonight, May 30, at 10p PT/ET on NBC.