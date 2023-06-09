Jay Leno Surprises Former Intern Who Became Like a Son with Heartfelt Home Makeover (Exclusive)

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the comedian’s heartwarming renovation project on an all-new episode of ‘Celebrity IOU’

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on June 9, 2023 05:38PM EDT

Jay Leno is honoring his friend and longtime employee with a heartwarming nursery renovation.

On a new episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU, the late night host, 73, surprised his friend David, whose wife is expecting a baby, with an updated space for the little one in their century-old home.

While David started out as Leno’s intern 14 years ago, he has now become a director-producer and a close friend, who hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott say has become like a son to the star and cared for him after a near-catastrophic accident.

In November 2022 Leno suffered severe burns to his face and neck after a fire in his garage. In the episode, he recalls, "When I had my accident, you know, I set myself on fire there, [David] would pick my wife up and bring her to the hospital and bring food and do things like that. I think that’s what friendship is. I don’t have a son, but I think this is what it would be like."

Jay greets the homeowner with Drew and Johnathan and begin the reveal process. As seen on Celebrity IOU Season 4.

Courtesy of HGTV

In an exclusive clip from the episode, above, the group choose a peel-and-stick wallpaper for the baby's room.

“Nothing makes a more perfect statement for a nursery than having a beautiful wallpaper or mural,” Jonathan explains. And Leno has some strong opinions about the options. 

Holding up a sample wallpaper decorated with blue and red cars, Leno says: “Now if it was my room and my kid, I would have the car one.” He jokes another option with gray clouds is "a nightmare."

Drew and Jonathan Scott visit Jay Leno's garage, as seen on Celebrity IOU.

Courtesy of HGTV

Once Leno finally chooses a jungle-inspired print, the Scott brothers then show him how to install the peel-and-stick sample. 

“Look at that! Isn’t that amazing,” he says, pretending to be on an infomercial. “Sticks to any surface!”

Drew and Jonathan Scott with Jay Leno during demolition, as seen on Celebrity IOU.

Courtesy of HGTV

The Scotts opened up about Leno’s dedication to the renovation project and his willingness to work despite being recently injured, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in May.

"He still had a broken collarbone, and he showed up to work," Drew recalled. "No painkillers, no complaints. He was still recovering, and he got in there and did the demolition."

Drew continued to reflect on Leno's "unbelievable work ethic," adding that the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge judge is "just the most down-to-earth guy. He admitted he doesn't know much about any of this process, but he's willing to help wherever we can."

Drew and Jonathan Scott with Jay Leno during demolition, as seen on Celebrity IOU.

Courtesy of HGTV

The brothers also opened up about how their favorite part about working with their various A-List co-stars on IOU is getting to see them give back to loved ones in a unique way. 

"You get to see what these celebrities are like when they're not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet," Jonathan says. "It's those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they're giving back to."

Watch Jay Leno's episode of Celebrity IOU on Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

