Jax Taylor Opens Up About His Physical and Cosmetic Upkeep: 'If It Makes You Happy, Be Proud' (Exclusive)

Jax Taylor feels good about his physical upkeep — and wants guys out there to know it's okay to do a little fine-tuning if they desire.

As a businessman and new dad, the Vanderpump Rules alumnus stresses to PEOPLE in a new interview that wanting to look and feel younger is important to his overall everyday energy.

"You know, I'm a pretty open person. I'm a new father. I'm getting older and there's one thing in life that you cannot really beat, time and age," Taylor, 44, tells PEOPLE. "So the only thing we can do in life is try our best to slow it down by getting things done to make you look a little younger."

"I'm not here to tell anybody what to do with their lives," he continues. "If they feel like getting Botox every month, then do it. If it makes you feel better, then know I'm all for it. I don't think people should judge anybody. It's a personal thing. And if it makes you happy, then, you know, be proud. Talk about it."

As an example, Taylor went on to share his recent experience with cosmetic dentistry and getting veneers.

Jax Taylor. Photo credit: Dr. Tyler Hales. Dr. Tyler Hales

"I talked with my wife and said, 'Hey, what do you think of me doing something like this?' And she's like, 'go for it.' "

Taylor married Brittany Cartwright, 34, in 2019 and the two welcomed son Cruz, 2, in April 2021.

"We're in the business of entertainment and again, I want to stay as young as I can for my kid and look decent," the Los Angeles native says. "So I was like, 'You know what, why not? Let's do it.' My teeth weren't the strongest anyway and I had silver fillings and all that."

Admitting he was a little nervous about it at first, Taylor says his dentist, Dr. Tyler Hales, immediately put him at ease. "He was so professional and he was so nice and it was kind of like — he does this blindfolded, you know, he does it all the time. So I trusted him."

"It was like a two-week process because you get your temporaries and those last like a few days," Taylor explains. "You get to kind of test drive 'em. It's basically you're test-driving your teeth down for the weekend. You know, let everybody see them, feel what it's like."

Dr. Tyler Hales and Jax Taylor. Photo credit: Dr. Tyler Hales. Dr. Tyler Hales

"I loved them so much I went back to get my real ones done a week later." says Taylor, who points out that "stubbing his toe was more painful than the entire process."

"Really no pain at all," he adds, admitting that the experience was even a bit emotional when he first looked in the mirror. "It's life-changing. I definitely recommend it."

Moving on to his nose job, he cracks, "Which one?" before opening up about his multiple surgeries.

"The reason I've gotten so many is not because the doctor was terrible but because I'm an idiot and I didn't listen to my doctor. I was filming at the time. I did everything that I wasn't supposed to do."

Jax Taylor. Photo credit: Dr. Tyler Hales. Dr. Tyler Hales

Like swimming in the ocean — and having sex.

"I was just starting to date Brittany at the time," he shares. "I think it was like her second or third time coming to visit me and you know, we had relations ... or whatever, and she head-butted me by accident and it was like, like day two after my surgery and I was just like, 'Oh my God!' I was in serious pain. So that was part of one of the second nose jobs because I didn't listen basically."

"And I walked into a window one time and that was from my third one I think," he says with a laugh.

Taylor also says he gets Botox — in small doses. "I'll tap into Botox every four or five months. Just a little touch-up on my forehead," he says.

As far as his body goes, Taylor still works out pretty intensely. "I work out probably about five times a week. I'm really into fitness. When my kids go to college, I'll be about 60 years old. So it's just important to stay young, feel young — I want to be looking good for them as they get older."

The once-controversial reality star admits he's learned a lot in recent years, and lives a more peaceful life than people would expect: "I'm an extreme homebody."

Taylor celebrated his 44th birthday on July 11 and his wife offered to do whatever he'd like, his options even including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Taylor politely declined, then shared his wish.

He remembers telling Cartwright, "To be honest, I want to have a weekend where we get burgers and hot dogs. Just sit in the pool all weekend. We'll just hang out as a family and just be together,'" he recalls of the conversation, wanting to recreate his simpler Michigan upbringing. "And that to me is like the best."

"I just love barbecuing. That's what I did with my dad. Like, there was nothing better. And I was very, very close to my father," he says of the late Ronald Cauchi, who died in 2017 at age 61. "We were always hanging out in the backyard or barbecuing, just being together and running through the sprinklers and stuff."

Vanderpump Rules — as well as Taylor and Cartwright's Watch with... spinoff — can be streamed on Peacock, and the couple's podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, can be streamed on all major podcast platforms.