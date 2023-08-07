Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Opening a 'Neighborhood Sports Bar' That Will Serve Mamaw’s Beer Cheese

The Vanderpump Rules family of restaurants is growing.

On Thursday's episode of their podcast When Reality Hits, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they’ve started construction on a new sports bar in Los Angeles.

The Vanderpump Rules alumni’s establishment will be called Jax’s Studio City located on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles. Cartwright shared that the couple has “great partners” in the “people from Rocco’s [Tavern] that asked us to be involved.” Taylor and Cartwright will be reinvigorating the Studio City location with Taylor’s flair and some of Cartwright’s southern charm.

“We started construction on Monday, and I’m really excited. We’re finally going to have a neighborhood sports bar,” Taylor said on the podcast.

Cartwright says that the plan is for the bar to be “kid friendly during the day," adding that they will “be up there” their two year-old son, Cruz.

“It’s kind of like a family project,” said Taylor. “I’m kind of involving everyone. I want everyone to have a part in this."

Cartwright’s brother designed the restaurant’s signage, Cartwright’s grandmother "Mamaw" will be helping with the menu and, and of course, Cartwright is “involved just as much as I am," said Taylor. "We have 100% say in what’s going on. She’s doing the decorating.”

Cartwright and Taylor have teased selling an elusive beer cheese since 2018, and fans will finally be able to get their hands on the snack in addition to a few other southern bites.

“I’ve had a million questions about Mamaw’s beer cheese,” Cartwright said on the podcast. “What we’re planning on doing is finally having Mamaw’s beer cheese on the menu so people can pick up their own little tub there.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We’re going to have a lot of events there,” Taylor also shared of his plans for the bar. “We’re going to have drag bingo. We’re going to have football, fights, karaoke, viewing parties of different reality shows, Kentucky basketball nights, we’re just going to have it all.”

Taylor revealed that “the goal is to be open by mid-September [or the] end of September,” adding that he’d “love to be open for football season.”

Taylor said he wants the vibe of the bar to be “very fun, not really that bougie,” adding that “there’s enough bougie bars in Hollywood.”

Brirttany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and their son, Cruz. Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram

During the announcement, Taylor also addressed some of the difficulties associated with entering a new business venture. “I know in the past that I’ve said owning a bar is basically a marriage killer but the difference is you are involved just as much as I am,” Taylor said to Cartwright.

“He’s said it a million times and it’s freaked me out ever since this project came to be a possibility for us,” Cartwright said.

"The difference is, between some other people that we know that did a bar that didn’t involve their significant others, I am involving mine," Taylor said, likely referencing his former costars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

Schwartz and Sandoval were the first of the Vanderpump Rules servers and bartenders to break out on their own. Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd brought them on as partners to open up Tom Tom in the show’s sixth season.

Since then, the two have also opened up Schwartz and Sandy’s. The restaurants are a point of contention with their now exes, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix, throughout the show.

Madix and Maloney are also entering the restaurant game with a new sandwich shop, Something About Her, set to open this year.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

In July, Vanderpump and Todd shut down their West Hollywood restaurant, Pump. The restaurant cited the rising cost of rent as a factor in the eatery shutting down. However, the landlords previously denied those claims, adding that they worked with the business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the couple is being sued for nearly $1 million by Pump’s landlords.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, 8948 Santa Monica Partners sued the businessman, 65, “to collect past due base rent, so-called ‘triple net’ expenses including property taxes, insurance and utilities, late fees and attorney’s fees,” among other complaints.

Todd disputed the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE. “When we took over the place known as Pump 10 years ago, it was an empty car park.

“The landlord needs to return our rent deposit, as the property is in much better shape now than when we found it. This aggressive behavior by the landlord will not be tolerated,” the statement read in part.

