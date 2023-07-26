Jason Wahler Recalls Being in Relapse Treatment While Wife Was Giving Birth in Same Hospital 3 Floors Above

Jason Wahler is looking back at one of his biggest regrets from his battle with addiction.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, recently chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about his sobriety journey, during which the father of two said one of his "lowest points" was missing the birth of his daughter, Delilah Ray, who turns 6 next month.

“At five years of sobriety, I ended up relapsing on Adderall. I ended up going down, spiraling on and off for 2½, 3 years, that landed me at the first floor at Hoag Hospital while my wife was giving birth on the third floor with my daughter," he revealed.



He continued, "To not be able to be present or in the moment to remember one of the greatest memories or moments in your life, is something that, I've forgiven myself, but it's really hard."

The family of four, which also includes son Wyatt, 2, and wife Ashley, has since moved out of Orange County.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed their first child, on Aug. 21, 2017, with the new mom writing on Instagram at the time that she was feeling "a love like no other."

They told Entertainment Tonight at the time: "We are so unbelievably in love! We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much."

After announcing Wyatt's birth in June 2021, Wahler praised his wife for her strength during the delivery in a conversation with PEOPLE.

"It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world," Wahler said. "I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life."

"We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family," he said, "and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him. I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me."

