Jason Tartick Shares the First 'Challenge' He Had to Confront After Split from Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason Tartick is moving forward after his split from his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe — but it hasn't been easy.

On Monday’s episode of his podcast Trading Secrets, Tartick, 34, admitted that he struggled with returning to the show shortly after the pair announced they were ending their engagement.

“I’m going to make this one a little bit shorter today,” he said at the beginning of the episode. “This is my second attempt at this [recording]. [My] first attempt — it did not go well, I’ll tell you that much. Maybe at some point, I will release it.”

Jason Tartick. Ethan Miller/Getty

He added that the podcast’s introduction “is always recorded the night before the episode is released” to ensure that the topics are “current.”

“As some of you might know,” he shared before taking a long pause. “Kaitlyn and I have shared our current relationship news that we are ending our engagement tonight. So the intro will be short, it will be sweet.”

“I’m not going to provide news at this time given what’s happening in my life. It’s been a little bit of a challenge today and tonight,” he said as he got choked up. “When I’m prepared and feel ready to talk through how these things also impact my life, what’s next for me, I will share those.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. Frazer Harrison/Getty

After recording the podcast, Tartick also paid tribute to the former Bachelorette on his Instagram Story.

“Thank you for the support and love over the years,” he wrote alongside photos of him and Bristowe, 38. “I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life.”

He added that he was “beyond heartbroken” over the split and asked fans to “be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal.”

Earlier on Sunday, the former couple — who got engaged in May 2021 — announced in a joint Instagram post that they were going their separate ways.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote alongside a photo of the pair cuddled up together.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

The pair first met in 2018 during a taping of her Off the Vine podcast and began dating in early 2019. In their split confirmation, they shared their plans for co-parenting their pets.

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," they said. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

The post went on, "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

The exes concluded the message by reflecting on the time they spent together. "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts," they finished, signing the post, "Kaitlyn and Jason."