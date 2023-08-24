Jason Tartick Says It 'Physically and Mentally Sucks' to Move Out of Home He Shared with Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe

The Bachelor Nation couple announced their split on Aug. 6

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Updated on August 24, 2023 03:58PM EDT
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are the Only People That Matter After Split: I Know That Hurts
Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Andrew H. Walker/AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Moving on is never easy.

In a video posted to Instagram, Jason Tartick shared the hardships that come with the end of a relationship, when he documented his experience moving out of the home he shared with his ex, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“It physically and mentally sucks,” an exasperated Tartick says as he and his friend Hawk Jameson load up a storage unit. “Thank God for him,” the Bachelorette alum tells the camera, gesturing toward Jameson. 

The scene shifts to the home Tartick, 34, shared with Bristowe, 38. A golden retriever approaches the investment banker as he packs piles of his clothes into a moving box. The dog gingerly places its head into Tartick's hands, while giving the reality TV star a sad look. 

In a separate clip, Tartick stands inside a large moving van as his dogs try to hop into the back. 

The video ends with clips of the empty storage unit. Then, it cuts to Tartick closing the door of the now-full unit. Jameson gives the U-Haul one last tug before the clips end. 

In the caption, Tartick revealed the extent to which Jameson supported him in this time of heartache. 

“A few weeks ago my best buddy Hawk called me and asked what my plan was for the weekend and if he could help,” Tartick begins. He then explains that he told Jameson that he planned on moving, but was doing okay.

Tartick reveals that Jameson told him, “Friendships would mean very little if they were only applied when it was convenient.” Tartick says Jameson “booked his flight and was there the next day.”

“I said I was ok, I wasn’t and not only did I want him there that day and I needed him there that day,” the former Bachelor contestant writes. 

Bristowe appeared on The Bachelor in 2015 as a contestant vying for Chris Soules and, after being eliminated, became the Bachelorette for the show's 11th season later that year. She got engaged to frontrunner Shawn Booth, but the pair eventually split in 2018.

Tartick appeared as a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, competing for Becca Kufrin. Bristowe and Tartick met the same year during a taping of her Off the Vine podcast and began dating in early 2019. 

On an August episode of his Trading Secrets podcast, Tartick discussed how he's been coping with his feelings through the breakup. "Kaitlyn has been in L.A. working this week so I've been lucky enough to have the boys with me and it has been just a true blessing," Tartick said, referencing the former couple's two dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

"I just think through this time and it's like, honestly, we talk a lot about careers and money here, and that is a huge foundation to our life, but it just comes down to relationships, friendships and those who are around you. And even though Ramen and Pinot are animals and pets, they’re best friends to me, and just having them with me has been amazing," he continued. "Having a great support system [in the] last month to few months has been everything to me. I've leaned on them harder than I've ever in my life — ever — leaned on my support system."

The former Bachelorette suitor noted that he has been going to therapy. Tartick's time in counseling has taught him that "there's no timeline" for "handling grief and being in love with someone and losing that someone."

"It's just sad, it's lonely, it's an empty feeling. And there's times where you have these just tidal waves of depression, but then there are these times where, like, you feel lifted and you feel good again," he explained. "And it's just this back-and-forth flood of emotions."

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe pose at the 25th Anniversary of "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on November 16, 2021 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bristowe and Tartick announced the end of their engagement in an Instagram post on Aug. 6. 

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote in a post shared on both of their pages which featured a photo of the pair cuddled up together.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

