Jason Tartick Says He Is 'Grateful' for His Time with 'Beautiful' Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe After Split

Jason Tartick is remembering the good times with his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe.

After announcing on Sunday that they were ending their engagement, Tartick shared a series of thoughts on his Instagram Story to pay tribute to the former Bachelorette.

“Thank you for the support and love over the years,” he wrote alongside photos of him and Bristowe, 38. “I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life.”

The Trading Secrets podcast host, 34, added that he was “beyond heartbroken” over the split and asked fans to “be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal.”

Earlier on Sunday, the former couple — who got engaged in May 2021 — announced in a joint Instagram post that they were going their separate ways.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote alongside a photo of the pair cuddled up together.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

The pair first met in 2018 during a taping of her Off the Vine podcast and began dating in early 2019. In their split confirmation, they shared their plans for co-parenting their pets.

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," they said. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

The post went on, "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

The exes concluded the message by reflecting on the time they spent together. "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts," they finished, signing the post, "Kaitlyn and Jason."



After the announcement, Bristowe revealed that she is taking a social media break. She first shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Story, writing, “See you soon ❤️bye for now.”

“If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break,” she added a second Instagram Story. She also updated her Instagram bio to say, "BRB. Healing."

