The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kaitlyn Bristowe 38th Birthday

Kaitlyn Bristowe had her fiancé by her side to celebrate her 38th birthday.

Former Bachelorette suitor Jason Tartick shared a sweet post in honor of his bride-to-be on Monday. “Happy Birthday to this Beautiful Queen! You’re the best of the best ❤️,” Tartick, 34, captioned the Instagram photo — which showed Bristowe sitting in his lap on a throne.

Bristowe’s response was short and sweet — with just a single red heart in the comments. In her own Instagram story, Bristowe shared a video of fireworks outside her window and joked they were hired for her celebration. “I can’t believe y’all ordered fireworks for me on my birthday,” she said in the video.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In her own post, the birthday girl showed off some highlights from the birthday bash, including a pasta dish, a video of Tartick pouring champagne in her mouth, a snap of her snuggling with her dog and a game in which she sang with a mouthguard in. "38 got weird 🎈" she captioned the post.

Tartick and Bristowe have been engaged since May 2021. The Bachelor Nation members met off screen and took their relationship the next step during an episode of Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast. Tartick popped the question during their recording, something that meant a lot to Bristowe.

“It was everything I could have asked for," Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

Though her birthday was clearly on her mind Monday, Bristowe had another celebration — and announcement — up her sleeve. As she rang in another year, the former Bachelorette also paid tribute to her scrunchie company, Dew Edit, as it turned five years old. With the celebration, though, came the “bittersweet” announcement that Bristowe would be turning her entrepreneurial spirits elsewhere.

“My ultimate commitment has always been to pursue endeavors that fulfill me and, most importantly, bring value to my amazing vinos and scrunchie gang,” she said. “And as much as it pains me to say it, continuing to produce scrunchies just doesn't align with that vision anymore. We've covered the entire color spectrum, and I want to ensure that we're not just adding more of the same, but truly bringing value to your lives and our environment.”

