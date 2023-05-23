Jason Sudeikis and Son Otis, 9, Share Sweet Father-Son Outing at Lakers Game: Photo

Jason Sudeikis is spending some quality time with his little guy.

On Monday, the Ted Lasso actor, 47, sat courtside with his son, Otis, 9, at the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets game. Sudeikis wore a tan sweatshirt and blue pants, while Otis wore a matching navy tracksuit and graphic T-shirt.

In a video shared by Sports Center on Twitter, the father-son pair could also be seen snapping a sweet selfie together as they got the action of the game in the shot.

Sudeikis shares son Otis and daughter Daisy, 6, with ex Olivia Wilde.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in March, the star was asked by the late-night host if either of his kids has picked up an interest in soccer since he took up the coaching role on Ted Lasso.

"Oddly enough, Otis has fallen more in love with it since being back here. We got back in like November and we're out in L.A. right now," Sudeikis explained. "But him and Daisy were out there for almost all of 2022."

"And they started to get little tiny accents, but not enough. They got as far as like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins. It's like that."

"But yeah, he's really into soccer right now," the father of two said of his son. "He did this thing where he loves looking up their cards and videos, and he comes up with fun facts that he finds on YouTube."

Joking that he'll find the downside to players like Leo Messi from articles and videos online, Sudeikis said, "I'm glad he's watching that instead of TMZ or something."

The actor also revealed that Otis and Daisy also love making music together.

"As I'm coming up the stairs, I can usually hear a keyboard, and I bought two karaoke setups — for me and Forte, but now they've now figured out how to turn them on — and they're making up songs."

The proud dad credited himself for having the "wherewithal to watch the Billie Eilish documentary" with the siblings.

"And so you see Billie and her older brother Phinneas making music together and making each other laugh, it's kind of similar like when I would go visit my uncle George [Wendt] on the Cheers set like and be like, 'This is a job? You guys all just joking around and screwing around?' " he concluded.



