Jason Sudeikis and Son Otis, 9, Share Sweet Father-Son Outing at Lakers Game: Photo

Sudeikis shares son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, with ex Olivia Wilde

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 23, 2023 05:20 PM
Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis with their kids watch game four of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena
Photo:

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Jason Sudeikis is spending some quality time with his little guy.

On Monday, the Ted Lasso actor, 47, sat courtside with his son, Otis, 9, at the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets game. Sudeikis wore a tan sweatshirt and blue pants, while Otis wore a matching navy tracksuit and graphic T-shirt. 

In a video shared by Sports Center on Twitter, the father-son pair could also be seen snapping a sweet selfie together as they got the action of the game in the shot. 

Sudeikis shares son Otis and daughter Daisy, 6, with ex Olivia Wilde.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Otis and Daisy Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde Instagram

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in March, the star was asked by the late-night host if either of his kids has picked up an interest in soccer since he took up the coaching role on Ted Lasso.

"Oddly enough, Otis has fallen more in love with it since being back here. We got back in like November and we're out in L.A. right now," Sudeikis explained. "But him and Daisy were out there for almost all of 2022."

"And they started to get little tiny accents, but not enough. They got as far as like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins. It's like that."

"But yeah, he's really into soccer right now," the father of two said of his son. "He did this thing where he loves looking up their cards and videos, and he comes up with fun facts that he finds on YouTube."

Olivia Wild with Otis and Daisy
Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Joking that he'll find the downside to players like Leo Messi from articles and videos online, Sudeikis said, "I'm glad he's watching that instead of TMZ or something."

The actor also revealed that Otis and Daisy also love making music together.

"As I'm coming up the stairs, I can usually hear a keyboard, and I bought two karaoke setups — for me and Forte, but now they've now figured out how to turn them on — and they're making up songs."

The proud dad credited himself for having the "wherewithal to watch the Billie Eilish documentary" with the siblings.

"And so you see Billie and her older brother Phinneas making music together and making each other laugh, it's kind of similar like when I would go visit my uncle George [Wendt] on the Cheers set like and be like, 'This is a job? You guys all just joking around and screwing around?' " he concluded.

Related Articles
Jason Bateman and daughter
Jason Bateman Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Maple, 11, at Lakers Game — See the Rare Photo!
Kieran Culkin poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Succession' during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kieran Culkin Says He Doesn't Like Being Away from His Kids for More Than Two Days at a Time: 'They Change'
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala
Mariska Hargitay and Husband Peter Hermann Pose In Rare Outing with All Three Kids at Benefit Gala
Brittany Mahomes kids cuddling IG story
Brittany Mahomes Snaps Sweet Bedtime Cuddle Between Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Nothing Better'
Shawn Johnson East Disney
Shawn Johnson Shares Photos from Kids' First Trip to Disney After Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
Josh Brolin Daughter First Recital
Josh Brolin Shares Rare Photo of Dad James with Daughter Westlyn at Her First Dance Recital
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Look at 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm — See the Photo!
Christina Hall Reveals Fashion Tip From Daughter Taylor in Glimpse at 'Mom Life' with All Three Kids
Christina Hall Reveals Fashion Tip from Daughter Taylor in Glimpse at 'Mom Life' with All Three Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'
Alfonso Ribeiro is seen on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) ; Angela Ribeiro/Instagram
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares New Photo of Daughter's Recovery, Says She's 'Doing Better Each Day'
Helena Christenson sons birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CseU_bQOgvN/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D. Helena Christensen/Instagram
Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus Celebrate Son Mingus' Graduation: 'You Did It!'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reflects on Parenting Challenges: 'There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep' (Exclusive)
Lindsie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley on Having Another Baby with Ex-Husband Will: It's a 'Thought That I Have Had'
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Baby Boy as She Pokes Fun at Sister Kim with Hilarious T-Shirt
marc anthony
Marc Anthony Celebrates Son Cristian's College Graduation: 'I Love My Kids to the Moon and Back'
Maci Bookout
Maci Bookout Praises Son Bentley on Middle School Graduation: 'Your Next Chapter Is Going to Be Amazing'