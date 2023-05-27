Jason Ritter to Still Appear on Wife Melanie Lynskey's 'Yellowjackets' Show After Unaired Season 2 Cameo

Yellowjackets fans can rest easy knowing Ritter’s cameo is still in the works

By Esther Kang
Published on May 27, 2023 10:34 AM
Jason Ritter attends 2022 Paramount Emmy Party; Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS
Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey. Photo: Jerod Harris/WireImage; Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets fans were left disappointed as they waited with bated breath for Jason Ritter’s highly anticipated cameo in the show’s season 2 finale. 

While the episode delivered with its shocking plot twists and heart-jerking moments, the 43-year-old actor was missing in action despite claims he would be making an appearance. 

Ritter, the husband of Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, will eventually make an appearance in the show's universe. But fans may be holding out longer for this cameo than expected, PEOPLE can confirm.

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS; Jason Ritter attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Back in December 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gravity Falls actor would be appearing alongside his wife as a guest star in the show’s cannibalistic second season. His cameo would have marked the third time Ritter and Lynskey, 45, acted together on television this year, following their roles on the Jessica Biel-fronted Hulu true-crime drama Candy, which also featured Biel's real-life husband Justin Timberlake.

Ritter also had a small role in HBO’s The Last of Us as a fungi-infected, zombie-esque "clicker."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lynskey, who plays Kathleen in the series, recalled shooting her husband when he came after her in a scene. 

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people, and he just did all these amazing stunts. It's like his lifelong dream," she told host Jimmy Fallon in March. "He got put in makeup and came out of the ground and was falling over and doing all these [flips]."

"I shot him once. Yeah. Why not?" she said, before joking the moment was "so romantic."

When the time does come for Ritter to make his appearance in Yellowjackets, there are no guarantees that the couple will appear on screen together. 

In December, Lynskey previously revealed that the actor had spent time on set with the rest of the cast though they weren’t able to film a scene together. 

"We didn't work together," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that "it's kind of helpful to not work together because, you know, one of us has to be with our child." 

The Two and a Half Men alum also shared that the idea for Ritter’s cameo came from Ashley Lyle, the show’s co-creator and showrunner. 

"It was not my idea. It was not his idea," she said. "Ashley, in fact, came to him and said, would you want to do this particular thing, and he was really excited." 

"Jason is the greatest human being,” Lynskey gushed, referring to her marriage and the success of the show. “I love our daughter. I love the show. Like, everything's coming together in a way that feels very — I feel so fortunate."

