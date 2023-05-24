Jason Oppenheim’s Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Reveals the ‘Selling Sunset’ Agents She Loves and Who's Just ‘OK’

On Tuesday, the Paris-based model got candid with fans of the Netflix show during a Q&A on her Instagram Story

By Staff Author
Published on May 24, 2023 12:43 PM
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the Amanza Smith for Eden + Elie Jewelry launch event on October 17, 2022
Jason Oppenheim’s girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk isn't holding back when it comes to the cast of Selling Sunset

While filming season 6 of the hit Netflix show alongside her boyfriend of about 10 months, Nurk, 25, seems to have made some alliances of her own in the midst of all the agents’ drama. On Tuesday, she revealed which cast members she’s especially fond of — and who is just "ok" — during a Q&A on her Instagram Story

In response to a fan’s question about whether she’s actually friends with the cast, she gives a shoutout to four agents in particular: Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani and newcomer Nicole Young

“I really love some of the cast members,” she begins. “Mary, for example, is so sweet. Amanza is funny and smart. Chelsea’s also so smart and so funny. I love them. Nicole has the biggest heart. She’s a really good friend of mine.” 

She continues that she doesn’t “really know” Heather El Moussa, and finishes the question off by saying, “the rest is… ok,” with a smirk. “You have to watch season 7,” she adds. 

Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Reveals Which 'Selling Sunset' Cast Members She 'Loves' and Who Is 'OK'

The cast members that make the "ok" category include newcomer Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz and Chrishell Stause — who dated Oppenheim for less than a year before breaking up in December 2021.

In addition to being a recent ex of Oppenheim, Stause has also been feuding with Nurk’s “good friend” Young, which fans got a front row seat to in season 6. Their conflict goes back three years to when Young claims Stause took credit for two of her listings. Tension between the two intensified when Stause accused Young of being on drugs later in the season. 

In the same Q&A, Nurk confirms she will appear in season 7, which is already filming, and alludes to some of the events to come. “A lot of things will happen,” she says, “ maybe too much actually.” 

Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Reveals Which 'Selling Sunset' Cast Members She 'Loves' and Who Is 'OK'

Another fan asked about the 20-year age gap between her and her boyfriend, 45, and whether it bothered her when cast members made “age digs” about her.

She kept her response vague: “Negative comments, or people talking about you — especially women — is not the easiest thing to deal with. It leads to a lot of superficial insecurities and it’s so unnecessary because we then compare ourselves to others. I think we have to build up our self-confidence and support each other instead of tearing each other down.”

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Nurk and Oppenheim have been together since July 2022 after the two were spotted kissing in Mykonos, Greece. The couple have since moved into a luxury condo together in L.A. and Oppenheim even revealed to PEOPLE that he’s “open to being a husband” during an exclusive interview in August. 

The pair briefly sparked marriage rumors after they jointly posted a series of photos showing Nurk in a white feathered dress and Oppenheim in a black suit. They originally captioned the post: "Here's to a lifetime of adventures."

Selling Sunset Season 6
After the comments section was flooded with fans questioning whether they tied the knot, Oppenheim set the record straight in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. 

"Lou and I quickly realized that our post on Instagram made it look like we had just been married,” he explained. “We received numerous congratulatory texts, as well as angry texts from friends asking why they weren't invited, so quickly changed the caption! All these photos were from an event that we went to together a couple of months ago."

