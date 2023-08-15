Jason Oppenheim’s Ex Marie-Lou Nurk Spotted with New Man in Saint-Tropez

Jason Oppenheim’s ex Marie-Lou Nurk has a new boo!

The German model, 25, was seen getting close to a new man in Saint Tropez, France, in photos she posted on Instagram on Monday.

In the snaps, Nurk — who split with Oppenheim, 46, in May — walked hand-in-hand with her companion by the sea and on the beach. In one snap, she stopped in a local street to take a photo of him with her phone. She added a simple white heart emoji in the caption.

A final photo showed a screenshot of a text which read, “you’re my favorite secret.”

Nurk tagged the man's private Instagram profile in one photo, where he's identified as "Ronan RL," and his bio reads "Entrepreneur, CEO, Business angel, venture capital."



Nurk’s apparent new man was approved by the Selling Sunset crew, as costars Nicole Young and Amanza Smith liked her latest post, along with ex cast member Christine Quinn.



Oppenheim also shared his approval as he liked the post — showing all is amicable between the pair following their recent split.

The real estate broker’s interaction with his ex on Instagram comes days after he left a cheeky comment on one of her outfit posts.

Oppenheim and Nurk confirmed their split after 10 months together in a post in May.

"While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," Jason wrote on his Instagram story as he posted a photo of the pair looking off into the sunset.

"We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another,” he continued.” We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Oppenheim, 46, and Nurk, 25, split in May. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In June, Oppenheim admitted that he and Nurk are still close as he opened up to PEOPLE about the split. “This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult,” he shared. “But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day — we at least either text or talk.”

Oppenheim blamed long distance for the struggles in their relationship. (He's based in L.A. while she's primarily in Paris.) But added that there are no hard feelings between the pair, in fact, they're on great terms.

As for a new relationship himself, Oppenheim shared that he “won’t be rushing into anything. I'm just gonna take it really slow.”

