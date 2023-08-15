Jason Oppenheim’s Ex Marie-Lou Nurk Spotted with New Man in Saint-Tropez

The new photos come after the pair split in May after 10 months of dating

By Staff Author
Published on August 15, 2023 12:52PM EDT
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the Amanza Smith for Eden + Elie Jewelry launch event on October 17, 2022
Jason Oppenheim and ex Marie-Lou Nurk . Photo:

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Jason Oppenheim’s ex Marie-Lou Nurk has a new boo!

The German model, 25, was seen getting close to a new man in Saint Tropez, France, in photos she posted on Instagram on Monday. 

In the snaps, Nurk — who split with Oppenheim, 46, in May — walked hand-in-hand with her companion by the sea and on the beach. In one snap, she stopped in a local street to take a photo of him with her phone. She added a simple white heart emoji in the caption.

A final photo showed a screenshot of a text which read, “you’re my favorite secret.” 

Nurk tagged the man's private Instagram profile in one photo, where he's identified as "Ronan RL," and his bio reads "Entrepreneur, CEO, Business angel, venture capital."

Nurk’s apparent new man was approved by the Selling Sunset crew, as costars Nicole Young and Amanza Smith liked her latest post, along with ex cast member Christine Quinn.

Oppenheim also shared his approval as he liked the post — showing all is amicable between the pair following their recent split. 

The real estate broker’s interaction with his ex on Instagram comes days after he left a cheeky comment on one of her outfit posts

[Insert photo of Selling Sunset cast liking post - Asana request linked]

Oppenheim and Nurk confirmed their split after 10 months together in a post in May.

"While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," Jason wrote on his Instagram story as he posted a photo of the pair looking off into the sunset. 

"We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another,” he continued.” We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim
Oppenheim, 46, and Nurk, 25, split in May. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In June, Oppenheim admitted that he and Nurk are still close as he opened up to PEOPLE about the split. “This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult,” he shared. “But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day — we at least either text or talk.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Oppenheim blamed long distance for the struggles in their relationship. (He's based in L.A. while she's primarily in Paris.) But added that there are no hard feelings between the pair, in fact, they're on great terms.

As for a new relationship himself, Oppenheim shared that he “won’t be rushing into anything. I'm just gonna take it really slow.”

Related Articles
Jason Oppenheim Returns to Restaurant in Greece
Newly Single Jason Oppenheim Returns to Restaurant Where He First Met Ex Marie Lou Nurk
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Reveals He Still Talks to Ex Marie-Lou Nurk 'Almost Every Day’ Following Split (Exclusive)
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Marie-Lou Nurk? What to Know About Jason Oppenheim's Ex-Girlfriend After Her 'Selling Sunset' Debut
Jason Oppenheim Leaves Playful Comment on Ex Marie-Lou NurkÃ¢ÂÂs Instagram Post 2 Months After Breakup
Jason Oppenheim Leaves Cheeky Comment on Ex Marie-Lou Nurk’s Instagram 2 Months After Breakup
Jason Oppenheim Dating History
Jason Oppenheim's Dating History: From Chrishell Stause to Marie-Lou Nurk
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months Together
Chrishell Stause, Jason and Marie Lou
Chrishell Stause Teases the Real Reason She Made Digs at Ex Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend on 'Selling Sunset'
Jason Oppenheim Marie Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Clarifies Relationship Status with Marie Lou Nurk After Fans Think Photos Show Their Wedding
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are seen out for a walk around the harbor in Saint Tropez
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Spotted in Saint-Tropez as Summer Fun Continues
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the Amanza Smith for Eden + Elie Jewelry launch event on October 17, 2022
Jason Oppenheim’s Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Reveals the ‘Selling Sunset’ Agents She Loves and Who's Just ‘OK’
Brett Oppenheim Hits Jason with Dumbell
Brett Oppenheim 'Accidentally Hit' Brother Jason in the Head with a Dumbbell on Mykonos Trip: 'He's Still Mad'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Says She's 'Committed' to Making Long Distance Relationship Work
Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Meet the 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Partners
Selling Sunset
The Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Then and Now