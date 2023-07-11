Newly Single Jason Oppenheim Returns to Restaurant Where He First Met Ex Marie Lou Nurk

"Back in Mykonos. My happy place 😍," shared the real estate broker in an Instagram post Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 07:44PM EDT
Jason Oppenheim Returns to Restaurant in Greece
Photo:

Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

Jason Oppenheim is making new memories!

After announcing the end of his relationship with Marie Lou Nurk in May, the Selling Sunset star, 46, embarked on a trip to Mykonos.

The Oppenheim Group president gave a glimpse of his travels in an Instagram post on Tuesday by sharing a picture at Scorpios Mykonos. The Greece hotspot is known to many fans of the Netflix star as it marks the place where he and Nurk first met last summer.

The post showcased the real estate broker posing next to his brother, Brett Oppenheim, and a friend alongside the caption, "Back in Mykonos. My happy place 😍 @scorpiosmyk Also for Mykonos concierge, please contact my friend @leonandr."

While Nurk has yet to speak out about his return to the Greek island, Oppenheim's Selling Sunset costar and ex-girlfriend, Chrishell Stause, commented on the post, "Have an Aperol for me 😜." Oppenheim and Stause, 41, marked an end to their relationship in December 2021.

Following his 10-month romance with Nurk, the real estate broker spoke out about the end of their romance in an interview with PEOPLE.

Jason Oppenheim Returns to Restaurant in Greece

Gilbert Flores/Getty

“This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult,” he told PEOPLE in June. “But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day — we at least either text or talk.” Speaking about whether he was ready for a new relationship, he added, "I'm certainly not rushing into anything. I'm just gonna take it really slow.”

The couple previously announced that they were parting ways in an Instagram Story posted to Jason’s account.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," they wrote in a joint post alongside a photo of the pair looking off into the sunset.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

They continued, "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Related Articles
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Reveals He Still Talks to Ex Marie-Lou Nurk 'Almost Every Day’ Following Split (Exclusive)
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Marie-Lou Nurk? What to Know About Jason Oppenheim's Ex-Girlfriend After Her 'Selling Sunset' Debut
Jason Oppenheim Dating History
Jason Oppenheim's Dating History: From Chrishell Stause to Marie-Lou Nurk
Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Meet the 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Partners
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Open' to Being a Husband After Meeting Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause, Jason and Marie Lou
Chrishell Stause Teases the Real Reason She Made Digs at Ex Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend on 'Selling Sunset'
Chrishell Stause Throws Rodeo-Themed Party at L.A. Home â and Shares Pics of Aftermath!
Chrishell Stause Throws Rodeo-Themed Party at L.A. Home — and Shares Pics of Aftermath!
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months Together
Jason Oppenheim Marie Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Clarifies Relationship Status with Marie Lou Nurk After Fans Think Photos Show Their Wedding
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the Amanza Smith for Eden + Elie Jewelry launch event on October 17, 2022
Jason Oppenheim’s Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Reveals the ‘Selling Sunset’ Agents She Loves and Who's Just ‘OK’
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Says She's 'Committed' to Making Long Distance Relationship Work
Selling Sunset
The Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Then and Now
Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Relationship Timeline
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Chrishell Stause, and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jason Oppenheim Calls Ex Chrishell Stause and G Flip 'Most Inspiring Couple' After Surprise Marriage News
Selling Sunset
All of 'Selling Sunset' Season 6's Biggest Bombshells — from Tear-Filled Showdowns to Heated Rivalries