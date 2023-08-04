Jason Oppenheim Leaves Cheeky Comment on Ex Marie-Lou Nurk’s Instagram 2 Months After Breakup

There are no hard feelings between exes Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk.

Despite calling it quits on their 10-month relationship in May, the Oppenheim Group president and Paris-based model are keeping their friendship fun and playful.

On Wednesday, Nurk, 25, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram of her sporting a sparkling green mini dress during a nighttime photoshoot. The German native also showed off her sense of humor in the third slide by including a picture of a green frog with fairy wings that matched a similar vibe to the other shots.

Her ex couldn't help but respond in the comments.



Marie-Lou Nurk/Instagram

“Third photo of you is 🔥,” Oppenheim, 46, teased.

The former couple first met in July 2022 while Jason was vacationing with his twin brother Brett in Mykonos, Greece. Nurk was traveling with her friends when she crossed paths with the real estate broker at the celeb-favorite restaurant Scorpios.

At the time of their split, Oppenheim released a statement on his Instagram Story explaining to his followers that distance became a big issue in their relationship.

"While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," Jason wrote in the statement alongside a photo of the two looking off into the sunset.

Nurk is based in Paris and often travels for work, while Oppenheim manages real estate offices in Los Angeles, San Diego and Newport Beach, Calif. as well as one in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He’s also busy filming his Netflix docusoaps, Selling Sunset and Selling the OC.



Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

In the statement, he continued: "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Their breakup came after Nurk made multiple appearances alongside her boyfriend on season 6 of Selling Sunset. They also moved into a stunning 5,500-square-foot condo together in L.A. back in February that Oppenheim described as “pretty perfect” during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.



Jerritt Clark/Getty

Before their breakup, Nurk opened up about their long-distance relationship when a follower asked about Oppenheim’s reaction to her moving back to France in April.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here," she wrote in a Q&A on her Instagram Story. "Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."

She continued: "While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges."

