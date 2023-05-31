Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months Together

The 'Selling Sunset' star and the model met while vacationing in Greece last summer and recently moved into a new home together in L.A.

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Updated on May 31, 2023 02:47 PM

Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk have called it quits after 10 months.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," Jason wrote on his Instagram story alongside a photo of the pair looking off into the sunset. "

He continued, "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

The news comes just a few days after Nurk spoke candidly about the struggles of dating long distance during an Instagram Q&A.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk breakup

Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

The 25-year-old model, who had been splitting her time between Paris and L.A., responded to a question about Oppenheim's reaction to her moving back to France.

"The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here," she wrote in her response. "Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."

Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She continued: "While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges."

Now, it seems that the distance proved too great, as their romance ends after 10 months together.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Richard McLaren

The Selling Sunset star met Nurk while both were vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos last July and they have enjoyed a jetsetting romance ever since.

The were first spotted sharing some PDA during their trip abroad in July 2022, which came six months after the Selling Sunset star's split with ex Chrishell Stause. While Oppenheim said wasn't looking for a relationship at the time, he couldn't deny the spark with Nurk.

Jason Oppenheim Comments on Relationship Status with Mary-Lou. Mary-Lou Instagram
Mary-Lou/Instagram

The couple made things Instagram and red carpet official in August, when they attended an L.A. movie premiere together.

They recently moved into a new luxury condo in Los Angeles together. The nearly 5,500-square-foot space was listed last year for $18 million, making it the most expensive condo listing in Los Angeles in 2022. The former couple gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of their new space in February.

"We're living here, I think, for many years," the Oppenheim Group co-founder said at the time. "I've lived in many nice places, but this is my favorite place by far."

Jason Oppenheim Marie Lou Nurk apartment Credit is @benjamindiedering
@benjamindiedering

Nurk also appears in the current sixth season of his hit Netflix show. Cameras captured the moment Oppenheim introduced his girlfriend to the women of The Oppenheim Group.

In September, Nurk told Vogue Germany that she was "excited" to appear on the reality series but admitted that she's had "a lot less privacy" since getting involved with Oppenheim.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Tina Lousie, Chrishell Stause, Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Adam Rose/Netflix

"There are always not only positives but negative aspects when one lives out in the open. Whether it's on social media, in the press or on TV, one is much more quickly judged," she explained, adding that she didn't have time to prepare for her Selling Sunset cameo. "On a reality show, it's actually better not to think too much about it so it's not unnatural."

Jason Oppenheim Marie Lou Nurk
Charlotte Lobry @charlottelobry

Earlier this month, the pair briefly sparked marriage rumors. The couple jointly posted a series of photos of Nurk in a white, feather-adorned mini dress and Oppenhiem in a black suit and white shirt. The images, by photographer Charlotte Lobry, show the couple playfully running and lounging beside a luxurious hotel pool, as well as posing in the front seat of a vintage car.

The post was initially captioned, "Here's to a lifetime of adventures," but quickly changed to, "You always make me smile," after congratulatory messages began to fill the comments.

Oppenheim set the record straight in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "Lou and I quickly realized that our post on Instagram made it look like we had just been married. We received numerous congratulatory texts, as well as angry texts from friends asking why they weren't invited, so quickly changed the caption! All these photos were from an event that we went to together a couple of months ago."

