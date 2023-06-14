Jason Oppenheim Reveals He Still Talks to Ex Marie-Lou Nurk 'Almost Every Day’ Following Split (Exclusive)

The couple ended their long-distance relationship in May after 10 months together

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 14, 2023
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jason Oppenheim is newly single, but he isn't letting go of his past romance entirely.

The Selling Sunset star, 46, opened up to PEOPLE about how he's moving on from his split from girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk, 25. The couple split in May following a 10-month relationship, citing the struggles of being long distance. (He's based in L.A. while she's primarily in Paris.) But Oppenheim says there are no hard feelings between the pair, in fact, they're on great terms.

“This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult,” Oppenheim shares. “But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day — we at least either text or talk.”

Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Steven Simione/Getty

The newly single real estate broker also says he won’t be getting himself into another relationship anytime soon. “I'm certainly not rushing into anything. I'm just gonna take it really slow,” he explains.

He's also taking the time to focus on business and time with friends. In addition to opening the Oppenheim Group's fourth real estate office, this time in San Diego, which PEOPLE revealed exclusively on Tuesday, Oppenheim is currently filming the spinoff series Selling the OC and has off-camera plans with some of his Selling Sunset co-stars.

“I'm going to Vancouver this week and then Las Vegas for Romain [Bonnet]’s 30th birthday party actually — [his wife] Mary [Fitzgerald] and my brother [Brett] and I are taking him out.”

Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim

Amy Sussman/Getty 

His travels don’t stop there. Jason shared that he has not one but two separate European vacations planned for July and August.

“I’m just going to enjoy traveling and kind of just taking things slow,” he says. “Just focusing on myself right now and focusing on work and the offices and staying pretty busy.”

“I'm happy,” he adds.

There is one stop that might feel like a trip back in time, though. 

“I might be in Paris for a couple days. I probably will see her,” he admits of Nurk, who is based in the French capital for her work as a model.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk breakup

Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

Jason met Nurk while on vacation in Greece last summer, just six months after splitting from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause. The couple enjoyed a jet set romance, traveling to Australia, Europe and beyond. They also moved into a new luxury condo together, which they gave PEOPLE a tour of earlier this year.

The couple announced that they were parting ways in an Instagram Story posted to Jason’s account in May.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," they wrote in a joint post alongside a photo of the pair looking off into the sunset. "

They continued, "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

