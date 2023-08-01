Jason Momoa Appears Delighted as He Documents Snow on His August Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’

Jason Momoa got a gift from Mother Nature for his birthday this year.

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones alum celebrated turning 44 with a snowfall. In a video posted to Instagram, Momoa documented the falling snow as he walked to a hot tub.

“Happy birthday to me,” he said, holding a bottle of his Mananalu Water — a company he founded — while admiring the view in disbelief.

“What the hell is going on,” Momoa asked someone off-camera as he walked outside. He then panned the camera to show viewers a snow-covered deck and trees in front of him.

It is unclear where Momoa is, but he and his friends all appear to be laughing as the Fast X actor — who is shivering but has a big smile across his face — lowers himself into the jacuzzi and looks around.

“Look at that, August 1st,” he said, watching the unexpected weather. “Never in my life — 44 years — did I ever get in a hot tub and it’s snowing baby.”

Momoa let out a scream before taking a sip of his drink: “Cheers everybody, love you.”

This comes just days after the Discovery Channel’s 35th annual Shark Week came to a close, which Momoa hosted this year. He previously told PEOPLE he had "been begging to do it for a while now. We've been trying to do it probably since 2018."

Until this year, Momoa’s schedule didn’t allow him to take this dream role on, so he said he was thankful he “could squeeze" recording in New Zealand amid production for his upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

In addition to his interest in the topic from his Aquaman ties, he also shared that "it's my original passion.” Momoa actually studied marine and wildlife biology in college before pursuing acting.

“This goes back to something I've wanted to do my whole life," the Hawaii native told PEOPLE.

He also revealed that he watched Shark Week growing up, and he has carried the tradition on with his children.

"It's a fun thing that I can share and learn with them," said Momoa, who shares daughter Lola Iolani, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 14, with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.