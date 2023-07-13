Jason Momoa Feels ‘Beautiful’ in Butt-Baring Malo Loincloth, Knows It ‘Gets Attention’ (Exclusive)

The Hawaii native says wearing the traditional garment is a "natural thing" for him: "I look at it in a totally different way than the world looks at it"

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson joined PEOPLE as a senior writer in 2022. His work has appeared in TV Guide Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Jason Momoa attends a FAST X Special New Zealand Fan Screening, hosted by Jason Momoa on May 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Jason Momoa at a New Zealand screening. Photo:

Fiona Goodall/Getty

For Jason Momoa, nothing tops the feeling of wearing a malo, the traditional Hawaiian loincloth that leaves little to the imagination.

“I feel very beautiful in them, and it's just something that just feels natural,” he says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

Momoa — who is hosting Discovery Channel’s Shark Week in July — has spent the past several months in New Zealand wearing a malo while filming the upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War, set in 18th-century Hawaii.

The actor, himself a Hawaii native, says making the series — which he co-created and stars in — helped him “reconnect” with his culture.

“It goes to many different things, not just wearing a malo, but it's such an honor to wear a malo,” he says. “So I look at it in a totally different way that maybe the world looks at it.”

“It gets a lot of attention,” he continues, “but it's something that is just for me, personal.”

Momoa has posted to social media several photos and videos of himself wearing the malo, and he says it’s about to get even more mainstream, thanks to Chief of War.

 “You better get used to it,” he warns playfully, “because it's going to be on billboards, and it's going to be all over. If you think I posted something that was racy — the whole show, everyone's like that.”

“It’s just a natural, everyday thing,” he adds.

It’s something he loves to wear even when he’s not filming Chief of War, which, according to a press release from Apple TV+, “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” 

Jason Momoa Instagram

Last November, Momoa modeled one on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the host brought up the subject and showed an image of Momoa wearing the garment.

"That's a traditional malo, it's what the Hawaiians wear," Momoa told Kimmel, explaining that he had taken to wearing the clothing while preparing to film Chief of War.

When Kimmel inquired whether Momoa was wearing the malo under his clothes during their interview, the actor simply rose from his seat and began removing his apparel until he was clad only in the traditional thong-like clothing, baring his behind for the talk show host and his audience.

“I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," Momoa told Kimmel. "I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

A week later, Momoa shared photos and videos of him on Instagram wearing the malo during an outing in Hawaii, posing with martial artist Gordon King Ryan.

Momoa, a passionate advocate for ocean conservation who has crusaded against single-use plastic bottles use, has also also worn the malo while promoting his water brand, Mananalu, which comes in more environmentally-friendly aluminum containers. 

Shark Week premieres July 23 on the Discovery Channel. Shark Week programming will also be available to stream on Max.

For more on Jason Momoa, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

