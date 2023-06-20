Shark Week 2023 is almost here.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the trailer — starring Jason Momoa — for this year's celebration of all things shark.

In the video Momoa, dressed in a burgundy red shirt and army green pants, walks to the shoreline of a serene, empty beach —there's even a rainbow in the background. As Momoa approaches the water, the music in the trailer begins to heighten. Once the Aquaman actor reaches the surf, he raises his arms and starts conducting.

Instead of directing a group of musicians. Momoa is conducting a collection of high-flying great white sharks. The sharks soar as Momoa waves his arms and dances along the beach.

After the performance reaches its crescendo, the music stops, and Momoa yells, "I'm doing Shark Week!"

The trailer then reveals that the Fast X star will host Shark Week 2023, which starts July 23.

According to Discovery Channel, Momoa "will set up epic journeys and first-time revelations each night" of Shark Week as part of his hosting duties.

Back for its 35th year, Shark Week is Discovery Channel's summer TV event that dives into how sharks around the world live and what effect humans and sharks have on each other.

Discovery Channel chose Momoa to host Shark Week 2023 because of the actor's dedication to protecting and preserving the world's oceans.

Animal lovers looking to learn strange and amazing facts about sharks can tune in to the start of Shark Week 2023 on Sunday, July 23, at 8 PM ET/PT. Shark Week 2023 programming will also be available to stream on Max.

