Jason Lee Celebrates Birthday in Hollywood with Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish and Floyd Mayweather

Jason Lee celebrated his birthday with his A-list friends by his side.

The Jason Lee Show host, who turned 46 on Wednesday, kicked off another year around the sun with “The Jason Lee Experience Birthday Party” at Eden Sunset in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

Lee shared on his Instagram Sunday a series of photos taken of him on the red carpet before heading into the event, captioning the post, “WHAT A NIGHT! Get ready to be overloaded with sexiness from the #JASONLEEEXPERIENCE!”

There, he celebrated with Floyd Mayweather and Cardi B in the VIP section. The “Jealousy” rapper, 30, was also seen on the dance floor towards the end of the night, at which time Tiffany Haddish made an appearance.

On his Instagram Stories, Lee reposted a clip of him smiling next to Cardi as she jammed to her own song “Tomorrow 2.” He also included a video where he can be seen speaking into Mayweather’s ear as the 46-year-old boxer and promoter took a sip of his drink.

PHOTO: Jason Lee/Instagram PHOTO: Jason Lee/Instagram

The Hollywood Unlocked founder spoke to PEOPLE exclusively at the event and revealed his one birthday wish that actually came true.

“Rihanna and I, we were texting literally all day on my birthday,” Lee told PEOPLE. “I said, ‘For my birthday, I wanna just follow you on Instagram.’ And she followed me. I haven't told nobody that, but I wanna brag all day long.”

Speaking about when the “Diamonds” singer finally accepted his friend request, he added, “Rihanna follows me and all you hoes online were saying that she doesn't follow me. She wasn't following me before, but I asked her to follow me and she did.”

The podcast host and author then explained how “the real lesson in all that is don't be afraid to ask for what you want,” adding that “the lesson of my whole life is, no matter where you started, it ain't where you gonna end up.”

He further reflected about how everything that has happened to him in his life has shaped him into the person he is today.

“Even in desperation, despair, loss, abandonment, all those bad things where I was feeling alone, I realized when you come through it that you know that you weren't alone,” he said. “And that gives you the strength to continue to find that faith, to keep facing everything else ahead of you.”

Lee also shared a message with PEOPLE for those in attendance of his birthday party: “I'm blessed, and I appreciate anybody that came out tonight to celebrate my life. I love you, and I appreciate you.”

