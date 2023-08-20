Jason Lee Celebrates Birthday in Hollywood with Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish and Floyd Mayweather

The Hollywood Unlocked founder celebrated his 46th birthday with "The Jason Lee Experience Birthday Party” on Sunday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Falen Hardge
Falen Hardge

Falen Hardge is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been writing about entertainment, celebrity relationships and everything in between since 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 09:43PM EDT
Jason Lee at the season 2 premiere of "BMF"
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Lee celebrated his birthday with his A-list friends by his side.

The Jason Lee Show host, who turned 46 on Wednesday, kicked off another year around the sun with “The Jason Lee Experience Birthday Party” at Eden Sunset in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

Lee shared on his Instagram Sunday a series of photos taken of him on the red carpet before heading into the event, captioning the post, “WHAT A NIGHT! Get ready to be overloaded with sexiness from the #JASONLEEEXPERIENCE!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

There, he celebrated with Floyd Mayweather and Cardi B in the VIP section. The “Jealousy” rapper, 30, was also seen on the dance floor towards the end of the night, at which time Tiffany Haddish made an appearance.

On his Instagram Stories, Lee reposted a clip of him smiling next to Cardi as she jammed to her own song “Tomorrow 2.” He also included a video where he can be seen speaking into Mayweather’s ear as the 46-year-old boxer and promoter took a sip of his drink.

PHOTO:

Jason Lee/Instagram
PHOTO:

Jason Lee/Instagram

The Hollywood Unlocked founder spoke to PEOPLE exclusively at the event and revealed his one birthday wish that actually came true.

Rihanna and I, we were texting literally all day on my birthday,” Lee told PEOPLE. “I said, ‘For my birthday, I wanna just follow you on Instagram.’ And she followed me. I haven't told nobody that, but I wanna brag all day long.” 

Speaking about when the “Diamonds” singer finally accepted his friend request, he added, “Rihanna follows me and all you hoes online were saying that she doesn't follow me. She wasn't following me before, but I asked her to follow me and she did.”

The podcast host and author then explained how “the real lesson in all that is don't be afraid to ask for what you want,” adding that “the lesson of my whole life is, no matter where you started, it ain't where you gonna end up.”

He further reflected about how everything that has happened to him in his life has shaped him into the person he is today. 

“Even in desperation, despair, loss, abandonment, all those bad things where I was feeling alone, I realized when you come through it that you know that you weren't alone,” he said. “And that gives you the strength to continue to find that faith, to keep facing everything else ahead of you.”

Lee also shared a message with PEOPLE for those in attendance of his birthday party: “I'm blessed, and I appreciate anybody that came out tonight to celebrate my life. I love you, and I appreciate you.”

Related Articles
Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna Shares New Photos with Her Kids at 65th Birthday Party
ABC's "United We Fall" stars Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan.
Jane Curtin Says She Cringed Watching Some of Her Early 'SNL' Work: 'It Wasn't Funny' (Exclusive)
Rumer Willis Posts Photo Breastfeeding Daughter as She Celebrates 35th Birthday
Rumer Willis Shares Photo Breastfeeding Daughter as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday: 'Never Felt More Beautiful'
John Stamos Shares Some Favorite Birthday Memories Over the Years Ahead of 60th Birthday
John Stamos Shares Some 'Favorite Birthday Memories Over the Years' Before Milestone 60th Birthday
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Daughter Coco and Son Etienne for Averting Nepobaby Status: 'They're Doing It Themselves' (Exclusive)
Janelle, Cody Sister Wives
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Is 'Very Interested' in Reconciling with Janelle and Feels They Can 'Find Trust Again'
Robert De Niro 06 17 23 Birthday cake 08 17 23
See the Incredible Cake at Robert De Niro’s Star-Studded 80th Birthday Party
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen depart after his 80th birthday celebration at Locanda Verde, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
See Alec Baldwin, Uma Thurman and More Stars Who Stepped Out for Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Monday, November 26, 2018
Hoda Kotb Says Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'Happier Than She's Ever Been' as Former 'Today' Co-Host Turns 70
Aaron Rodgers, Joe Jonas
Aaron Rodgers Joins Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to 'Celebrate!' Joe Jonas' 34th Birthday
Jimmy Carter, Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Rosalynn, share a moment aboard his campaign plane
Rosalynn Carter Rings In 96th Birthday at Home with Butterflies and Sweets as Locals Pay Tribute
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety's 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jenny McCarthy Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg on His 54th Birthday: 'He Radiates'
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Show: 'They're Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes visit the SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2014 in New York City
NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg 'More Than Words Can Say' on His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Creator Jenny Han Dishes On Book-to-TV Changes in Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)