Jason and Kylie Kelce Are All Smiles with Their 3 Daughters on Disney World Trip — See the Photos!

The Philadelphia Eagles player and his wife brought their three daughters — Bennett, Elliotte, and Wyatt — to the House of Mouse

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 13, 2023 01:54PM EDT
Jason Kelce family at Disney
Photo:

Donna Kelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce and his family are having fun in the House of Mouse!

On Wednesday, the football player's mom Donna posted several photos of the family's trip to Disney World on her Instagram. In the photos, Kelce, 35, wears a red and white Disney shirt and poses with one of his daughters in matching Mickey Mouse ears.

In others, the NFL star's wife Kylie holds another one of the couple's daughters while staring at Goofy.

The Philadelphia Eagles player and his wife share three daughters together — Bennett, 4 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3 — and have been married since 2018.

In May, Kelce spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about being a girl dad and how life has changed for him and Kylie since welcoming their third daughter earlier this year. "I need to knock on wood, but we really lucked out," said Jason. "It's really easy, to be honest with you, so we're still waiting for that shoe to drop."

Acknowledging that things may change and get "difficult" once his youngest daughter is "up and actually moving around," the football star continued, "Right now Kylie is attached to Bennett for pretty much the whole day, so my job is the other two running around — and that's the easy part."

He added, "I'm having fun with them, throwing them on the sofa. We just got a playground put in out back. So it's starting to get a lot of fun with the older two, especially."

It's clear that Kelce is having fun being a father to three girls. In June, the athlete posted a hilarious video of his daughter Wyatt yelling at his brother Travis Kelce, 33, for wearing the same wig that Jason wore during an episode of the brothers' podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

In the video, Wyatt told Travis to "take it off!" several times, prompting Travis to ask, "Why do I have to take it off?"

"Because I don't like it," Wyatt asserted, leaning into Travis' face. "You don't like it? I thought you said you wanted Dad to have pink hair!" Travis said.

"Yeah, but I don't want you to have pink hair!" Wyatt insisted. When Travis asked why he can't have pink hair, Wyatt hilariously responded, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky!"

