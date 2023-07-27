Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'

The Philadelphia Eagles family is getting the most out of their beach days ahead of a new football season ahead

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 02:36PM EDT
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'
Photo:

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce's little girl is a beach babe!

The mom of three — wife of 35-year-old Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce — shared a photo her Instagram Story Wednesday of her youngest daughter, Bennett Llewellyn, snoozing in a wagon on a family beach day.

"Those wagon beach naps hit different," Kylie, 31, wrote of her 5-month-old. The couple also shares daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the football player's mom Donna posted several photos of the family's trip to Disney World on her Instagram. In the photos, Kelce, 35, wore a red and white Disney shirt and posed with one of his daughters in matching Mickey Mouse ears.

In others, the NFL star's wife Kylie held another one of the couple's daughters while staring at Goofy.

It's clear that Kelce is having fun being a father to three girls. In June, the athlete posted a hilarious video of his daughter Wyatt yelling at his brother Travis Kelce, 33, for wearing the same wig that Jason wore during an episode of the brothers' podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

In the video, Wyatt told Travis to "take it off!" several times, prompting Travis to ask, "Why do I have to take it off?"

"Because I don't like it," Wyatt asserted, leaning into Travis' face. "You don't like it? I thought you said you wanted Dad to have pink hair!" Travis said.

"Yeah, but I don't want you to have pink hair!" Wyatt insisted. When Travis asked why he can't have pink hair, Wyatt hilariously responded, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky!"

Related Articles
Jason Kelce family at Disney
Jason and Kylie Kelce Are All Smiles with Their 3 Daughters on Disney World Trip — See the Photos!
Jason Kelce/Instagram
Jason Kelce's Daughter Yells at Travis Kelce for Being 'Naughty' and 'Sneaky' While Wearing Her Dad's Wig
Jason Kelce's Wife Shows NFL Star and Daughter Wyatt Walking in Sync with Ice Cream on Beach Vacation
Jason Kelce's Wife Shows NFL Star and Daughter Wyatt Walking in Sync with Ice Cream on Beach Vacation
Jason and Kylie Kelce family vacation photo
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Photos from Family of Five's First Summer at the Beach Ahead of NFL Season
Jason Kelce Poses with Daughters Wyatt and Elliotte, Brother Travis Kelce and Mom Donna Kelce in Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/Csq7LA2s2HT/
Jason Kelce Poses with Daughters Wyatt and Elliotte, Brother Travis and Mom Donna in Family Photo
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce
Jason Kelce Says Baby Daughter Bennett 'Sleeps So Much' They Brought Her to the Doctor (Exclusive)
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Kylie Kelce, jason kelce
Jason Kelce's Baby Daughter Naps in Blanket Printed with Picture Resembling NFL Star: Photo
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce Talks Being a Girl Dad, Says He and Wife Kylie 'Lucked Out' with Third Baby (Exclusive)
Jason Kelce Daughters Stanley Cup
Jason Kelce Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter, 3 Months, Inside Stanley Cup: 'I'll Cherish Forever'
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce's Daughters Pose with NBA Trophy After He Doesn't List it Amongst Best Sports Awards
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Jason Kelce Surprises Daughter, 3, by Shaving His Head After Losing Bet to Brother Travis: Watch
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show;Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ÂThe Days Are Long But The Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ‘The Days Are Long but the Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second’
Kylie Kelce Trolls Husband Jason Kelce Over His Performance as Her 'Labor Support Person'
Jason Kelce Defends Decisions He Made While Wife Kylie Was in Labor with Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Daughters Smile at Seeing a Rainbow in Sweet Vacation Photo: 'Rainy Day at the Beach'
Jason Kelce's Daughters Smile at Seeing a Rainbow in Sweet Vacation Photo: 'Rainy Day at the Beach'