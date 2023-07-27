Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'

Kylie Kelce's little girl is a beach babe!

The mom of three — wife of 35-year-old Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce — shared a photo her Instagram Story Wednesday of her youngest daughter, Bennett Llewellyn, snoozing in a wagon on a family beach day.

"Those wagon beach naps hit different," Kylie, 31, wrote of her 5-month-old. The couple also shares daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Earlier this month, the football player's mom Donna posted several photos of the family's trip to Disney World on her Instagram. In the photos, Kelce, 35, wore a red and white Disney shirt and posed with one of his daughters in matching Mickey Mouse ears.

In others, the NFL star's wife Kylie held another one of the couple's daughters while staring at Goofy.

It's clear that Kelce is having fun being a father to three girls. In June, the athlete posted a hilarious video of his daughter Wyatt yelling at his brother Travis Kelce, 33, for wearing the same wig that Jason wore during an episode of the brothers' podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

In the video, Wyatt told Travis to "take it off!" several times, prompting Travis to ask, "Why do I have to take it off?"

"Because I don't like it," Wyatt asserted, leaning into Travis' face. "You don't like it? I thought you said you wanted Dad to have pink hair!" Travis said.

"Yeah, but I don't want you to have pink hair!" Wyatt insisted. When Travis asked why he can't have pink hair, Wyatt hilariously responded, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky!"