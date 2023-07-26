Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Photos from Family of Five's First Summer at the Beach Ahead of NFL Season

Kylie Kelce is looking back at memories from summer and the offseason as her NFL center husband prepares to return to the field

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 01:13PM EDT
Jason and Kylie Kelce family vacation photo
Photo:

Stephanie Beatty Photography

Kylie Kelce is looking back on a summer well spent with her family of five.

The wife of Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, 35, shared photos from the family's beach vacation on Instagram Tuesday, where she also shared a special message for her husband ahead of football season.

"This off-season proved yet again how your drive and work ethic are absolutely remarkable. We can’t wait to see the results of that this season," the mom of three wrote. "As always, your ladies will be cheering you on every step of the way! 💕."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason Kelce's Wife Shows NFL Star and Daughter Wyatt Walking in Sync with Ice Cream on Beach Vacation

kykelce/Instagram

In the photo, Kylie holds a sleeping Bennett, 5 months, while Jason smiles as he holds Elliotte, 2. Wyatt, 3, strikes a pose as she stands just in front of mom and baby sister.

Joking about the photo in her Instagram Story, Kylie notes how photographer Stephanie Beatty captured "all three of the personalities," calling Bennett "sleepy," Elliotte "care-free," and Wyatt "entertaining."

In May, Kelce spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about being a girl dad and how life has changed for him and Kylie since welcoming their third daughter earlier this year.

Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

"I need to knock on wood, but we really lucked out," said Jason. "It's really easy, to be honest with you, so we're still waiting for that shoe to drop."

Acknowledging that things may change and get "difficult" once his youngest daughter is "up and actually moving around," the football star continued, "Right now, Kylie is attached to Bennett for pretty much the whole day, so my job is the other two running around — and that's the easy part."

He added, "I'm having fun with them, throwing them on the sofa. We just got a playground put in out back. So it's starting to get a lot of fun with the older two, especially."

Related Articles
'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Introduce Son Max in First Family Photos
'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Introduce Son Max in First Family Photos
Nick Cannon Holds Daughter Beautiful On His Lap As She Gets Her Ears Pierced: 'Look at Her Shining'
Abby De La Rosa Praises Nick Cannon for Holding Daughter as She Gets Ears Pierced: 'Number One Champ'
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night together in Beverly Hills
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby
naomi watts birthday tribute
Naomi Watts and Ex Liev Schreiber Celebrate Son Sasha's 16th Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Lucky'
andy cohen
Andy Cohen Smiles by the Beach with 14-Month-Old Daughter Lucy in Cute New Photo: 'Summer Lovin'
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party
Kyle Richards' Daughters Are 'Holding Up' amid News of Separation from Husband: 'They're Really Strong'
katherine schwarzenegger kids vacation
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photos of Daughters Enjoying Scenic Vacation with Mom Maria Shriver
jj watt kids training camp
JJ Watt Cools Down in the Water with His 8-Month-Old Son Koa in Sweet Photo: 'Training Camp 2023'
Al Roker grandaughter
Al Roker Says He Could Look at 3-Week-Old Granddaughter's Face 'All Day' in Adorable New Photo
Kate Hudson Explores Sicily on Family Vacation with her Kids: 'Happiness and Pasta'
Kate Hudson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Sicily Vacation with Kids: 'Happiness and Pasta'
Kirk Cousins family
Kirk Cousins Shares 'Goal' to Play in NFL Long Enough for Sons to 'Enjoy Being Part of It' (Exclusive)
Rod Stewart brings grandkids on stageLONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Rod Stewart poses for photos during a visit to Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Bauer Media)
Rod Stewart Brings Baby Grandsons on Stage for the First Time: 'A Little Too Bright and Loud'
The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth pregnancy announcement photos
Shawn Booth Shares First Photos with Pregnant Dre Joseph Ahead of First Baby Together (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Surfing in a Wave Pool with His Family During Swiss Vacation: Watch
Chrissy Teigen son wren first smile
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Covers Son Malcolm in Sunscreen During Family Beach Day with John Mulaney: 'It Takes Two Adults'