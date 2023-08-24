Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old

Kylie Kelce is looking back at the first six months with her baby girl.

Sharing three photos of the infant on Instagram Wednesday, the mom of three, 31, celebrated "6 months of Bennie 🥰."

One photo shows the infant giving the camera a tight-lipped smile as she sat at a counter. Another shows her sleeping, with the last showing Bennett reaching out and putting her hands in dad Jason Kelce's bushy beard. Jason and Kylie are also parents to daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

"Just the cutest!!!!" commented mother-in-law Donna Kelce.

In May 2023, Jason talked with PEOPLE about being a girl dad, describing it as the "biggest highlight" of his life.

"Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I'm just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don't think that you should treat kids necessarily different," he said.

"And then when I had a daughter, I was like, 'I'm not going to spoil her, I'm going to raise her tough. She's going to be hard.' And the moment she came out, I was like, 'Yeah, that's not going to work.' "



Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce with daughters Bennett, Elliotte and Wyatt. Kylie Kelce Instagram

Jason and Kylie originally met on Tinder, according to Philadelphia Magazine. They made their relationship Instagram official on Nov. 11, 2015, and tied the knot at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on April 14, 2018.

In September 2022, Kylie shared that she and Jason were expecting a third child by posting a photo of her daughters wearing matching "Big sister" shirts.

"Another Kelce lady? Don't mind if we do. Coming February 2023," she wrote, revealing they were expecting another girl.

Just days before the Super Bowl in Arizona, Kylie told PEOPLE that they were considering a baby name that would pay tribute to the big game if she happened to give birth that Sunday.

"We don't have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we're out there that we'll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I've ever heard of in life," she said. "We have talked about if she does come out there that we might consider making her initials S.B., or something related to the Super Bowl, just as sort of a tribute."