Jason Kelce's Wife Calls Out Critics Who Say He Plays 'Fetch' with Daughters: 'You Don't Have Toddlers'

Kylie Kelce was surprised people saw a downside to her daughters playing with their Philadelphia Eagles center dad during training camp

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Updated on August 2, 2023 01:27PM EDT
Photo:

kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce is once again asking commenters to lighten up.

On Tuesday, the NFL and Philadelphia Eagles account shared a joint Instagram Reel showing Jason Kelce, 35, on the field after training camp playing with his two older daughters, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

"@jason.kelce always stays late after practice to play with his daughters 💚," they captioned the video, captured by CBS' Jeff Kerr.

While most people found the moment endearing, a few commenters suggested that the center was just passively "playing fetch" with his daughters.

kykelce/Instagram

Kylie responded by reposting the video on her Instagram Story. "People in these comments saying 'He's playing fetch with his kids like they are dogs!'" she wrote.

"Just say you don't have toddlers," she continued. "If you listen, you can hear him counting. So technically, they are racing."

She also added a silly goose sticker to the post.

Kylie Kelce Trolls Husband Jason Kelce Over His Performance as Her 'Labor Support Person'
Kylie Kelce/tiktok

Kylie similarly addressed comments earlier this year after Jason talked about her TikTok jokingly reviewing his performance as a "labor support person" as they welcomed daughter Bennett Llewellyn in March — on an episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment).

After a number of fans came to the father of three's defense, Kylie shared some of their comments on her Instagram Story and addressed what had turned into criticism of her as a wife and mom.

"Quite a few people in the comments did not pass the vibe check," the mom of three noted as she included screenshots of the criticism she received.

Zeroing in on the commenter who asked what she wanted him to do, Kylie said, "Let me clear the air by answering this … Exactly what he did!"

"What is he supposed to do?? Just stare at me the whole time?" she asked before urging fans, "Let's just have a sense of humor."

