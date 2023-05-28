Jason Kelce Says Baby Daughter Bennett 'Sleeps So Much' They Brought Her to the Doctor (Exclusive)

The Philadelphia Eagles football player and his wife have three children together — daughters Bennett, 3 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3

Nicholas Rice
Published on May 28, 2023
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce's newborn daughter takes nap time very seriously.

The Philadelphia Eagles player, 35, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on the set of his upcoming Campbell's Chunky commercial — which also stars his brother, Travis Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce — about how daughter Bennett, 3 months, enjoys sleeping so much that he and wife Kylie Kelce brought her to a doctor to make sure her sleep habits are normal.

"Our third baby, Bennett, she sleeps too good," Jason tells PEOPLE. "She sleeps so much that we had to talk to our pediatrician and make sure that it was okay that she was sleeping this much."

Overall, the sports star notes he and Kylie, 31, "really lucked out" with Bennett, who has made being a family of five "really, really easy."

"We're still waiting for that shoe to drop," he adds with a laugh. "I imagine when she's up and actually moving around, that's when it'll get really difficult."

Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce, Jason Kelce
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie wed in Philadelphia in April 2018 and welcomed first daughter Wyatt on Oct. 2, 2019. Their second daughter Elliotte followed on March 4, 2021, and the couple's third was born on Feb. 23, 2023.

Last week, Kylie posted an adorable photo of Bennett, in which she could be seen napping while wrapped in a white graphic blanket with her hand tucked under her chin.

"Naps with Dad," Kylie captioned the image, pointing to a picture of a bearded man resembling Jason on the blanket.

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Kylie Kelce Instagram

Being a girl dad, Jason says, is a role that fills him with so much joy. "I love all my girls," he tells PEOPLE.

"Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I'm just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don't think that you should treat kids necessarily different," Jason continues. "And then when I had a daughter, I was like, 'I'm not going to spoil her, I'm going to raise her tough. She's going to be hard.' And the moment she came out, I was like, 'Yeah, that's not going to work.' "

Jason says his two oldest girls are similar but different in unique ways, explaining that "Wyatt is headstrong and very opinionated" while Elliotte "is more go with the flow, kind of just following her big sister."

"I think I told my mom after Wyatt was born, maybe the first year, I was like, 'I'm sorry, I had no idea what you guys were actually sacrificing and doing on a daily basis for us,' " the NFL center adds. "Being a father is by far the biggest highlight of my life, no question about it."

