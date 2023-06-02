Jason Kelce Poses with Daughters Wyatt and Elliotte, Brother Travis and Mom Donna in Family Photo

The Kelce Family — brothers Jason and Travis, mom Donna, and Jason's daughters, Elliotte and Wyatt — shared lots of laughs behind the scenes of their Campbell's Chunky commercial

Published on June 2, 2023 10:34 AM
Jason Kelce Poses with Daughters Wyatt and Elliotte, Brother Travis Kelce and Mom Donna Kelce in Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/Csq7LA2s2HT/
Elliotte Kelce, Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce, and Wyatt Kelce. Photo:

Courtesy of Kelce Family

The Kelce family knows how to have a good time together.

Glimpses at Jason Kelce, brother Travis Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce, behind the scenes of their Campbell's Chunky commercial show that the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, made the event a true family affair by bringing along daughters Elliotte Ray, 2, and Wyatt Elizabeth, 3½.

In one photo from the shoot, the family matriarch stands in the middle with one of her sons on either side. Jason holds Elliotte while Travis holds Wyatt, whose smile looks just like her Super Bowl-winning uncle's.

Jason spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on the set of the ad, revealing how youngest daughter Bennett, 3 months, enjoys sleeping so much that he and wife Kylie Kelce brought her to a doctor to make sure her sleep habits are normal.

"Our third baby, Bennett, she sleeps too good," Jason told PEOPLE. "She sleeps so much that we had to talk to our pediatrician and make sure that it was okay that she was sleeping this much."

Overall, the sports star noted he and Kylie, 31, "really lucked out" with Bennett, who has made being a family of five "really, really easy."

"We're still waiting for that shoe to drop," he added with a laugh. "I imagine when she's up and actually moving around, that's when it'll get really difficult."

Kylie Kelce, jason kelce
Kylie Kelce/instagram

Being a girl dad, Jason said, is a role that fills him with so much joy. "I love all my girls," he told PEOPLE.

"Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I'm just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don't think that you should treat kids necessarily different," Jason continued. "And then when I had a daughter, I was like, 'I'm not going to spoil her, I'm going to raise her tough. She's going to be hard.' And the moment she came out, I was like, 'Yeah, that's not going to work.' "

Jason said his two oldest girls are similar but different in unique ways, explaining that "Wyatt is headstrong and very opinionated" while Elliotte "is more go with the flow, kind of just following her big sister."

"I think I told my mom after Wyatt was born, maybe the first year, I was like, 'I'm sorry, I had no idea what you guys were actually sacrificing and doing on a daily basis for us,' " the NFL center added. "Being a father is by far the biggest highlight of my life, no question about it."

