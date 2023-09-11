Jason Kelce Met His Wife Kylie on Tinder — and Fell Asleep at the Bar on Their First Date

The NFL player and his wife reveal the sweet-but-awkward beginnings to their love story in Prime Video's new documentary, 'Kelce'

By
Natasha Dye
Published on September 11, 2023
Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce, Jason Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce poses with his wife Kylie. Photo: Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Before Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce fell in love, the NFL player almost fumbled the relationship with a couple of rookie mistakes.

Jason, 35, is the subject of Kelce, a documentary by Prime Video exploring the Philadelphia Eagles star's life away from the field.

Among the personal aspects Jason opens up about in the film, the NFL player and his wife revealed that their relationship began on the dating app Tinder.

"Jason won't let me lie about this," Kylie, 31, said before sharing, "We met on Tinder."

Initially, Kylie said she didn't even know the person she matched with on the app was an athlete. "None of his pictures showed Eagles football," she said.

However, Kylie and her friends noticed that Jason looked "kind of familiar" from his profile. After a Google image search, she put a name to the face and assumed, "It can't be him; it's a catfish."

When Jason invited Kylie to meet him and some friends at a local bar, she thought it would be "hilarious either way" if it turned out to really be the Eagles player or someone "pretending to be him," she said.

Kylie went to the bar to meet Jason and his friends for a drink, and the NFL player has a vivid memory of their first meeting. "Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I've ever seen," Jason recalled.

The Eagles center said it was "very much like love at first sight" when he and Kylie met that night.

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie pose for a photo at Lincoln Financial Field. Kylie Kelce Instagram

Kylie recalled a less romantic moment during their first encounter. "Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep," she said in the documentary.

"Not the best first impression for me," Jason said of the moment.

Kylie added, "The next day, he called and was like, can we try that again?" and said he "did much better" impressing her when they met up the next time.

Kylie and Jason wed in Philadelphia in April 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth, 3, on Oct. 2, 2019. Their second daughter, Elliotte Ray, followed on March 4, 2021. The couple's third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn, was born on Feb. 23, 2023.

In February, Kylie made headlines when her husband revealed that at 38 weeks pregnant, she was planning on bringing her OB-GYN with her to the Super Bowl, which was dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Kylie and Jason's daughters and her parents were also in attendance at the game.

The documentary gives viewers an inside look at how Kylie navigated the 2023 Super Bowl, including footage of her and her OB-GYN preparing for the trip to Arizona for the big game.

While speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie clarified that she was taking not one, but two OBs to the Super Bowl.

"I will have two with me," she explained. "They're both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn't necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck."

