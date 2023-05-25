Jason Kelce Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter, 3 Months, Inside Stanley Cup: 'I'll Cherish Forever'

Jason Kelce's daughters are getting well acquainted with all the major sports trophies.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, posted a sweet photo of his baby daughter Bennett, 3 months, inside the Stanley Cup on his Instagram. In the picture, wife Kylie, 31, holds Bennett as she nestles into the cup while wearing an adorable dinosaur onesies and has a purple pacifier in her mouth.

"The Crème de la Crème of all trophies came on to New Heights. It was an honor to meet Mike "the keeper of the cup" and be able to see Lord Stanley in person," Jason captioned the post. "Girls coming out of nap time were not in the mood, but these pictures and memories I'll cherish forever! Thank you for this opportunity to see a legend in person."

Jason shares daughters Bennett, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3, with wife Kylie.

This isn't the first trophy that Jason and his daughters have had the opportunity to check out. Last week, Jason shared a photo of daughters Elliotte and Wyatt holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Both girls smiled while Wyatt extended an arm around her younger sister.

"Pretty Surreal moment at the Kelce household this weekend. Never in a million years did I think I'd hold the Larry O'Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!!" Jason captioned the Instagram. "The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it's actually massive!!"

"It's incredible seeing it and feeling the weight and heft. The girls were very interested in it haha," he added.

Ahead of giving birth to baby Bennett, Kylie spoke to PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy and opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.



"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE. "He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,'" she chuckled.

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she added.