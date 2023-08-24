Jason Kelce Considers Retirement in New Documentary: 'It's Getting Harder and Harder to Stay Healthy'

Jason Kelce is ready for his feature-length debut — and possibly retirement.

In the new Prime Video feature-length documentary Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, is squarely in the spotlight and contemplating his life on and off the football field.

“Having the courage to fight for who you are, being unapologetically yourself, that’s my role,” he says in a sneak peek of the trailer for the new doc, which premieres next month.

Through interviews with Jason, his wife Kylie and — of course — with input from his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, and his mom, Donna, fans (and foes) get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the elder Kelce brother is handling his career and the wear-and-tear on his body after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The doc, which was filmed during the 2022 football season, also shows a pregnant Kylie who has since given birth to the couple’s third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn.

Home videos and pictures from when the Kelce brothers were youngsters just beginning to play the game give viewers further insight into how much football means to the boys from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

“I would never be playing this damn game if it weren’t for you,” Travis says in one poignant moment captured during the brothers’ podcast New Heights.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As the season progresses, the Eagles star mulls retirement and prepares for a new baby, and the brothers go on to face each other against all odds — or as Jason says, they had “a better shot in hitting the lottery” — in Super Bowl LVII.

And while Travis and the Chiefs got the upper hand in the game, Jason keeps it all in perspective.

“At every meaningful part of my life, I’ve had people there to reaffirm me, whether it’s my parents, whether it’s my family members … city, they’ve been there,” Jason says.

Kelce drops on Prime Video Sept. 12.

