Jason Kelce's Wife Shows NFL Star and Daughter Wyatt Walking in Sync with Ice Cream on Beach Vacation

Jason Kelce is taking in some family time at the beach before football season starts up again.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, recently enjoyed an ice cream treat alongside oldest daughter Wyatt, 3, with the two walking and holding the dessert in the exact same way in a hilarious photo.

"When people say that she looks like me, I'm going to show them this photo..." wife Kylie Kelce, 31, joked in the photo's caption on her Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kykelce/Instagram

In another photo from the family outing, Wyatt can be seen enjoying the water after completing her first time in "mascot school."

The Kelces, who tied the knot in April 2018, are also parents to daughters Bennett Llewellyn, 5 months, and Elliotte, 2.

In May, the Eagles player spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on the set of his Campbell's Chunky commercial — which also stars his brother, Travis Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce — about his love of being a girl dad and how life has been since he and wife welcomed their third baby earlier this year.

Jason Kelce/instagram

"I need to knock on wood, but we really lucked out," said Jason. "It's really easy, to be honest with you, so we're still waiting for that shoe to drop."

Noting how he thinks things may change and get "difficult" once his youngest daughter is "up and actually moving around," the football star continued, "right now Kylie is attached to Bennett for pretty much the whole day, so my job is the other two running around — and that's the easy part."

He added, "I'm having fun with them, throwing them on the sofa. We just got a playground put in out back. So it's starting to get a lot of fun with the older two, especially."