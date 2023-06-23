Jason Derulo isn't afraid to ball out for his son's birthday party.

The "Savage Love" singer, 33, appeared on an Australian radio show where he chatted about son Jason King's extravagant 2nd birthday party.

"That didn't look like a cheap party! How much did it cost?" Host Kyle Sandilands asked Derulo of the party.

"It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000," Derulo shared.

In May, the singer shared several scenes from his son's shark-themed birthday party. In a video posted to the singer's Instagram, Jason's birthday celebration was on full display, featuring a grand bounce house, a full playground and a ball pit complete with two slides.

Derulo wore a black and red Louis Vuitton denim jacket, while his son sported a green polo shirt with Mickey Mouse emblazoned on the chest, white pants, and matching green Mickey Mouse slides.

In the video, Derulo joked that he was "building [the playground] with [his] own two hands" before the camera panned to two men putting the structure together.

"Let's go get his reaction!" the singer added before showing his son living it up on the playground, as well as on a swing chair, in the bounce house and later, in the ball pit.

A decadent Baby Shark-themed two-tier cake could also be seen in the video while family and friends sing happy birthday to the little boy.

Derulo shares Jason King with ex Jena Frumes, 29.

In 2021, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting, saying, "We have an amazing relationship, and we don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation."

"We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us," Derulo added.

"I'm really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people's beliefs."