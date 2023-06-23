Jason Derulo Reveals He Spent $30,000 on Son Jason's 2nd Birthday Party: 'It Was Pretty Big'

The 'Savage Love' singer announced the surprising figure while appearing on an Australian radio show

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 23, 2023 03:09PM EDT
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo. Photo: Photo by Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Jason Derulo isn't afraid to ball out for his son's birthday party.

The "Savage Love" singer, 33, appeared on an Australian radio show where he chatted about son Jason King's extravagant 2nd birthday party.

"That didn't look like a cheap party! How much did it cost?" Host Kyle Sandilands asked Derulo of the party.

"It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000," Derulo shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In May, the singer shared several scenes from his son's shark-themed birthday party. In a video posted to the singer's Instagram, Jason's birthday celebration was on full display, featuring a grand bounce house, a full playground and a ball pit complete with two slides.

Derulo wore a black and red Louis Vuitton denim jacket, while his son sported a green polo shirt with Mickey Mouse emblazoned on the chest, white pants, and matching green Mickey Mouse slides.

In the video, Derulo joked that he was "building [the playground] with [his] own two hands" before the camera panned to two men putting the structure together.

"Let's go get his reaction!" the singer added before showing his son living it up on the playground, as well as on a swing chair, in the bounce house and later, in the ball pit.

A decadent Baby Shark-themed two-tier cake could also be seen in the video while family and friends sing happy birthday to the little boy.

Derulo shares Jason King with ex Jena Frumes, 29.

In 2021, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting, saying, "We have an amazing relationship, and we don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation."

"We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us," Derulo added.

"I'm really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people's beliefs."

Related Articles
TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 02: Nick Cannon speaks before the Future Superstar Tour Hosted by Nick Cannon at History on April 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Pursuing a Degree in Child Psychology: 'I'm In That Conversation Every Day'
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Graduation
Cardi B Is an 'Emotional Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation: 'My Baby Moving on Up'
Jason Derulo arrives at the "Project Icon" Press Launch at The Mayfair Hotel
Jason Derulo on the Time 'Everything Came Crashing Down' in His Life After Breaking His Neck (Exclusive)
FOX Weather's Jason Frazer and WNBC's Romney Smith Welcome First Baby
Fox Weather's Jason Frazer and WNBC's Romney Smith Welcome First Baby: 'Redefined Life' (Exclusive)
madonna kids graduation
Madonna Celebrates 10-Year-Old Twin Daughters Stella and Estere's Graduation: '2 Kweens'
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake in 50th Birthday Celebration on TODAY
Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake for 50th Birthday Celebration on 'Today': 'Love My Family'
The Jonas Brothers + The Childrenâs Place Back to School Campaign
Jonas Brothers Share the Sweet Advice They Plan to Give Their Daughters When Starting School (Exclusive)
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Proud Dad'
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Fight On'
Tom Brady Says Son Jack Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' But Reveals the One Edge He Still Has On the Teen
Tom Brady Says Son Jack Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' But Reveals the One Edge He Still Has on the Teen
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day
Big Sean Father's Day
Big Sean Celebrates First Father's Day as a Dad with Sweet Photo Tribute to Baby Son Noah
The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kaitlyn Bristowe 38th Birthday
The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kaitlyn Bristowe's 38th Birthday
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé
Kailyn Lowry Father's Day
Kailyn Lowry Wishes a 'Happy Father's Day' to Her Four Sons' Fathers
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son Adonis in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux