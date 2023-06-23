Since his debut single "Whatcha Say" reached No. 1 in 2009, Jason Derulo has become a household name — and learned a thing or two about honing in on his success as a recording artist, businessman and social media mogul.

In his new book Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream, out now, the singer reflects on his rise to stardom and shares 15 tried-and-true rules for finding success with personal examples.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the book, Derulo says he hopes readers can take every lesson and personal experience to guide their journey. For example, he discusses "the power of routine" and how it saved him when his career came to a halt after he broke his neck.

"I talk about the power of routine and in some areas of my life, when I was at my lowest low, I counted on the routine to get me through that time period," he says. "So instead of falling into a rut and falling into a place of darkness, I stuck to the plan." (Derulo broke his neck when he slipped doing a back tuck during rehearsals).

"For instance, when I fractured my neck in 2012, I broke my C2 vertebrae. Obviously, it was a really tough time. I couldn't shower myself, I couldn't dress myself. It was a time when it could easily go dark. I had to cancel this big tour," he further explains, referencing what would've been the Future History World Tour.

Jason Derulo in March 2012. Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty

Derulo adds that "everything came crashing down" and it was "all to nothing." But instead of pining over what could've been, Derulo got to work.



"So I woke up in the morning around five, 6:00 a.m., I went to the gym for about two hours, came home, and obviously I wasn't supposed to do anything extraneous, but I walked on the StairMaster," he recalls.

"Then I came home and I worked in the studio for at least 10 hours every single day. And I would eat at the same time, I would have dinner at the same time, but it was just this routine that every single day it happened at the same time, same place. And that ended up being the time period where I wrote my most successful album," he says of his Talk Dirty album.

The "Take You Dancing" singer looks back on this moment proudly knowing that routine after hardship got him to success.

Derulo decided to write a book after reflecting on his "ups and downs" — and realizing that he wanted to share his secret to success in a selfless act.

"I want people to have the same opportunities that I've had, utilizing the same rules, if you will," he says. "It definitely took a lot of work and it was a lot harder than I expected, but I think it's fantastic. I think it is one of my best works in my life and it's because it's an offering. It's like me giving a piece of myself and not necessarily wanting something in return. And those are usually the best things."

Jason Derulo's Sing Your Name Out Loud. Courtesy Hilsinger-Mendelson Inc.

With his book release and new singles "Slow Down," "When Love Sucks" and "Glad You Came" out, Derulo is ready for "the next chapter" — no pun intended.