Jason Derulo on the Time 'Everything Came Crashing Down' in His Life After Breaking His Neck (Exclusive)

The "Trumpets" singer's new book, 'Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream,' is out now

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Jason Derulo arrives at the "Project Icon" Press Launch at The Mayfair Hotel
Jason Derulo in March 2023. Photo:

Joe Maher/Getty

Since his debut single "Whatcha Say" reached No. 1 in 2009, Jason Derulo has become a household name — and learned a thing or two about honing in on his success as a recording artist, businessman and social media mogul.

In his new book Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream, out now, the singer reflects on his rise to stardom and shares 15 tried-and-true rules for finding success with personal examples.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the book, Derulo says he hopes readers can take every lesson and personal experience to guide their journey. For example, he discusses "the power of routine" and how it saved him when his career came to a halt after he broke his neck.

"I talk about the power of routine and in some areas of my life, when I was at my lowest low, I counted on the routine to get me through that time period," he says. "So instead of falling into a rut and falling into a place of darkness, I stuck to the plan." (Derulo broke his neck when he slipped doing a back tuck during rehearsals).

"For instance, when I fractured my neck in 2012, I broke my C2 vertebrae. Obviously, it was a really tough time. I couldn't shower myself, I couldn't dress myself. It was a time when it could easily go dark. I had to cancel this big tour," he further explains, referencing what would've been the Future History World Tour.

Jason Derulo arrives at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XIII held at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
Jason Derulo in March 2012.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty

Derulo adds that "everything came crashing down" and it was "all to nothing." But instead of pining over what could've been, Derulo got to work.

"So I woke up in the morning around five, 6:00 a.m., I went to the gym for about two hours, came home, and obviously I wasn't supposed to do anything extraneous, but I walked on the StairMaster," he recalls.

"Then I came home and I worked in the studio for at least 10 hours every single day. And I would eat at the same time, I would have dinner at the same time, but it was just this routine that every single day it happened at the same time, same place. And that ended up being the time period where I wrote my most successful album," he says of his Talk Dirty album.

The "Take You Dancing" singer looks back on this moment proudly knowing that routine after hardship got him to success.

Derulo decided to write a book after reflecting on his "ups and downs" — and realizing that he wanted to share his secret to success in a selfless act.

"I want people to have the same opportunities that I've had, utilizing the same rules, if you will," he says. "It definitely took a lot of work and it was a lot harder than I expected, but I think it's fantastic. I think it is one of my best works in my life and it's because it's an offering. It's like me giving a piece of myself and not necessarily wanting something in return. And those are usually the best things."

Jason Derulo Book 'Sing Your Name Outloud'
Jason Derulo's Sing Your Name Out Loud.

Courtesy Hilsinger-Mendelson Inc.

With his book release and new singles "Slow Down," "When Love Sucks" and "Glad You Came" out, Derulo is ready for "the next chapter" — no pun intended.

Related Articles
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Jason Mraz press photo
Jason Mraz on Turning 'Dark Back into Light' and Creating an Album amid His Mom's Cancer Diagnosis (Exclusive)
roberto sanchez wedding credit James Pratt
'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star Roberto Sanchez Marries Lenee Adkins in Intimate Courthouse Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish performs onstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
Billie Eilish Performs Live in Paris, Plus Christina Aguilera in N.Y.C., Mick Jagger, Dr. Dre and More
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)
FOX Weather's Jason Frazer and WNBC's Romney Smith Welcome First Baby
Fox Weather's Jason Frazer and WNBC's Romney Smith Welcome First Baby: 'Redefined Life' (Exclusive)
Old Dominion Opens Up About Their New EP 'Memory Lane'
Old Dominion Says Band's Decades-Long Friendship Keeps Them 'Humble': 'We're a Self-Policing Organization' (Exclusive)
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on New York Harbor
Past Loves & Secret Disguises: The Biggest Bombshells from a Colorful New Jackie Kennedy Biography (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog on June 21, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out for a Dog Walk in N.Y.C, Plus Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney in L.A. and More
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker 'Gets to See the World' as He Embarks on His 'Starting Fires' Tour (Exclusive)
The Jonas Brothers + The Childrenâs Place Back to School Campaign
Jonas Brothers Share the Sweet Advice They Plan to Give Their Daughters When Starting School (Exclusive)
Michael Ray
Michael Ray Says Assumptions He Featured a Carly Pearce Lookalike in 'Get Her Back' Music Video Aren't True (Exclusive)
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Says She's 'So Much More' Than Her Gender: 'Equality Is Being Known as a Great Artist' (Exclusive)
Kim Petras instagram; madonna
Kim Petras Reveals What Madonna Whispered to Her Before Historic Grammys Performance (Exclusive)
Jennifer Aniston and Shaun Cassidy
Shaun Cassidy Recalls Doing Magic Act for Jennifer Aniston's 5th Birthday: 'Weird Little Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
katy perry instagram no credit posted 4/30/23 https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?hl=en
Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: 'Doing It Together Makes It Easier' (Exclusive)