Jason Derulo on Why Dating Is 'Not a Focus' for Him and Still Receiving DMs About the Met Gala Meme (Exclusive)

Jason Derulo is a career man.

Last week, the "Trumpets" singer released a book that documents his ups, downs and secrets to success titled Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream. In the book, Derulo reflects on his determination to succeed as he was on the rise — and the sacrifices he made in the process.

One of those sacrifices, he wrote, was prioritizing his career over his relationships: "If I have a day off, which is really rare, I spend it in the studio. This doesn’t allow for much rest or for enough separation between my work and my life," Derulo, 33, writes in Chapter 4. "There is really no difference between the two. Most days, the only time I take a break is when I’m asleep. If I’m awake, I’m on the grind, going from one thing to the next."



He continued, "I don’t know if this is 'wrong' or 'right,' but I do know that it’s affected other parts of my life. In particular, my relationships have definitely suffered. It’s difficult for anyone to understand my mindset, because mine isn’t a normal way of living or of thinking. When it comes down to me choosing between my relationship and my work, my work will win nine times out of 10, and I’m probably being generous by saying only nine."

Jason Derulo in New York City in June 2023. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Speaking to PEOPLE about the book, the singer-songwriter opened up about his stance on dating now — over a decade since his debut single "Whatcha Say" went No. 1.

"Dating is definitely not a focus for me," Derulo tells PEOPLE exclusively. (The singer was last linked to ex Jena Frumes, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Jason King.)

"In those places I just let life happen and I'm not necessarily looking for anything at all. So it's my eye on the ball right now, honestly," he says.

Looking back at his hyper focus on his career, Derulo says he has no regrets and he's "happy with the way that things turned out."

"I have held onto the relationships that don't waiver. Some people can come in and out of your lives and some people are there for the long haul, no matter what. And my family is there for the long haul," he says.

He adds, "I read something just recently and it talked about how when you get married with somebody, that person is there for a time period and you have them for a time. Even your kids, they have you for a time, but your siblings and the people that are closest to you, those are your ride or dies that you get the majority of the hours with."

In Derulo's case, he says he does "everything" with his brother and cousins.

He concludes, "I feel like I have that more so than the average person, but then I do miss out on other things, obviously. So it's kind of like a balance."

When asked what makes him happiest these days he doesn't hesitate: "Spending time with my son."

Elsewhere in the interview, PEOPLE also asked Derulo about the infamous Met gala meme where a man — who fans have long insisted is the "Take You Dancing" singer — took a hard fall on the steps. You know the one.

The meme lives on and fans are still asking Derulo if that was him.

"There's still people on the planet that think that I'd fall down the steps. Somebody that's living under a rock that hasn't seen [it] before," he says. "I've definitely seen some messages like, 'Are you OK?' But yeah, every single year, a couple of times a year... it's not even just the Met Gala anymore! It's kind of inching its way onto other events, but it's hilarious."