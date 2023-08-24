Jason Derulo Gets Ring Cut Off at ER After His Finger Swells, 'Turns Colors': 'So Embarrassing'

The singer’s finger swelled around his fitness-tracking ring, which he says "got swollen overnight"

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on August 24, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Jason Derulo's finger swells up with an Oura ring on it, requiring medical intervention. Photo:

Jason Derulo/Instagram

Singer Jason Derulo landed in the hospital when his finger swelled up after putting on his brand-new Oura ring, a fitness-tracking smart ring used by Prince Harry, Kim Kardashian and other celebs

“I bought the Oura ring 😩,” the singer, 33, captioned a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.

While lying in bed, Derulo holds up his right hand from where it’s been resting in a silver champagne bucket filled with ice.

“Woke up, finger was swollen, it’s turning colors,” Derulo, who is a mentor on this season of The Voice Australia, says — as his friend laughs at his predicament in the background.

“I was like, damn. Trying to figure out how to take this damn ring off,” he explains. “It just got swollen overnight. I tried to take it off with oil.”

Derulo says, “When I iced it, it came down a little bit.”

But then he hit the gym — which caused his finger to “swell up even more so.”

His video then shows someone in scrubs spraying his finger before attempting to pull it off — and joking about using “WD40” to get the ring off — to no avail.

“We’re going to the hospital, and we will cut it off,” he’s told by the at-home medical team.

The Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream author is next shown sitting on hospital bed while he’s surrounded by a team trying to cut the ring — which is made of titanium — off his swollen finger.

“It will take one or two minutes,” the “Savage Love” singer is told.

It took more than an hour to cut the titanium ring off Jason Derulo's finger.

Jason Derulo/Instagram

However, one hour later, Derulo reveals, “It’s not off yet.”

And the process to free the singer from the ring wasn't a painless one, as Derulo exclaims “Ow, ow, ow,” as the medical team twists a metal clamp being used to cut through the ring. But shortly afterwards, it’s finally off — leaving a deep impression in the singer’s sore, purple finger.

Derulo raises his fist in victory, saying, “Thank you guys!” before giving everyone fist-bumps — while the doctors hold the now-clipped ring in the air in victory.

