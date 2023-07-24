Jason David Frank’s Daughter Calls Comic-Con Memorial for the Late 'Power Rangers' Star 'Bitter and Sweet'

Jason David Frank, who starred as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver in the original 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' franchise, died by suicide in November

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 06:11PM EDT
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly' on December 13, 2018. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jason David Frank’s daughter Jenna paid tribute to her late father at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Eight months after his death, Jason — who starred as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise — was remembered during a panel for his final film, Legend of the White, by his 19-year-old daughter.

Director, producer, and star Aaron Schoenke and producers Sean Schoenke and Chris Jay were also on hand to pay tribute to the late actor.

Before the event, a green Power Ranger helmet was displayed on stage and a chair remained empty for the duration of the panel. Aaron explained, "I want to leave that chair open for Jason," as fans cheered and screamed “We love you, Jason” and “He’s our hero,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jenna later wiped tears away while watching a clip of her dad and his onscreen father (Michael Madsen). She later told EW, "It was definitely emotional. It sort of hit me in my soul."

She added: “I'm just so proud of my dad more than anything. He was my best friend — he was my hero."

Jason David Franks Daughter Calls Comic-Con Memorial for the Late 'Power Rangers' Star 'Bitter and Sweet'
Green Power Ranger helmet at Comic Con.

PATRICK GOMEZ

Aaron commended the late actor for putting “so much of himself into this film.” 

“He was really great about living his truth through his art, and this film is really about [how] it's okay for superheroes to ask for help,” he explained. “A lot of people are dealing with a lot of anxiety and trauma and mental issues and he wanted to discuss this in his film — just as he did in his real life.” 

He continued: “He always wanted to give so much [to his fans.] I always say, 'He gave away so much, I worry that he didn't save enough for himself.' But he really wanted to put out that message through this film — that it's okay to ask for help."

Jenna, who stars alongside her father in the film, told the outlet that she experienced “a lot of emotions” during the panel, adding, “It felt bitter and sweet.”

Actress Jenna Frank attends the community screening for Donnie Yen's "SAKRA"
Actress Jenna Frank attends the community screening for Donnie Yen's "SAKRA".

Paul Archuleta/Getty

The actress also said that hearing fans’ memories of her dad about during the panel’s Q&A session made her feel “not alone."

"Whenever you feel alone, that's when bad energy wants to swoop in, and you just have to make sure you surround yourself with good people — and this felt like being with family," she said. "It's weird to understand the whole fame thing behind a parent. But it's crazy to see the impact it had on people."

The actress, who also plays her father’s on-screen daughter in the film, recalled the joy of working with Jason, sharing, “Every time me and my dad would look at each other, we'd start laughing. We're just goofy. But whenever we really got the stuff together, I was like, 'This is just amazing.' It was so raw. I was like, 'That's my actual dad.'"

Jason’s wife Tammie Frank confirmed to PEOPLE in November that the actor died by suicide at age 49.

Shortly after his death, Jenna paid tribute to her dad on Instagram alongside a throwback of the father-daughter duo. “I never thought i would see this day ..especially not this soon 💔You are more than my dad , You are my Best friend," she wrote.

“We did everything together Literally , we traveled the world ,we laughed together, cried together . I am so so broken💔” she shared.  “i miss you, I miss you , i miss you . I can’t eat i can’t sleep i just want you here . I love you more than i could ever describe You are the light of my world. The reason why i push so hard .” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

She concluded, “You have taught me so many things . You have touched and healed so many people . The whole world loves you . To see the impact the had on the world makes me the happiest person ever . You are now my biggest guardian Angel . we love you pops until we meet again.”

In addition to Jenna and Tammie, Jason is survived by his two sons Hunter and Jacob, as well as his other daughter Skye.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Cole Sprouse Teases Foot Fetishist Fans
Cole Sprouse Teases His Fans with Foot Fetishes: 'It's Okay ... I See You All Engaging'
Robert Garcia, San Diego Comic Con 2023
Rep. Robert Garcia, an Avid Comic Book Lover, Launches Bipartisan Congressional Arts Caucus at Comic-Con
WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, BILL GEDDIE, JOY BEHAR, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
'The View' Hosts Honor Co-Creator Bill Geddie on First Show After His Death: 'He Remained Active in Our Lives'
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
David Denman
'The Office' Star David Denman Says More Netflix Streams Didn't Impact Residual Pay: 'Model Has to Change'
Jimbo
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Winner Jimbo on Her Historic Win: 'I Am on Top of the World' (Exclusive)
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Jamie Lee Curtis Says Husband Christopher Guest Encouraged Her to Write New Graphic Novel ‘Mother Nature’
This Is Us - Season 1
Mandy Moore Reflects on Her 'Forever Family' Bond with 'This Is Us' Costars: 'Maybe It'll Come to Fruition Again'
After 16 years on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Joy Behar's last live show airs today
Sherri Shepherd, Joy Behar and 'The View' Panelists Pay Tribute to Bill Geddie After His Death
Dave Annable attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dave Annable on How He Landed Taylor Sheridan's 'Special Ops: Lioness': 'I Have a Face He Wants to Kill’ (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Kevin McHale attends the "Dear Evan Hansen" opening night at the Noel Coward Theatre on November 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Actor Cory Monteith attends the 12th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Actress Jenna Ushkowitz attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of "A Bronx Tale" at the Pantages Theatre on November 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Glee's Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz Share the 'Peculiar' Way They Cope with Cory Monteith's Death 10 Years Later
FULL HOUSE - "The Heartbreak Kid" - Season Six - 2/9/93, Jesse (John Stamos) was assisted by Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) with his laptop computer.
John Stamos Initially Tried to Quit 'Full House' After Realizing He'd Likely Play 'Second Fiddle' to Jodie Sweetin
Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Gift
Marcus Jordan Is 'Not Afraid' to Have Larsa Pippen Go Through His Phone But Admits It’s 'a Dangerous Game'
Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber visit at SiriusXM Studio on December 9, 2016
Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Are 'Eager to See' How New 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast Strengthens Their Bond
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Jenna Lyons Says She Won't Show Girlfriend on 'Real Housewives of New York City': 'I'm Very Quiet About That'
And Just Like That
Sara Ramírez Praises 'And Just Like That' Character Che for Having 'A Lot of Integrity' in Romance with Miranda