Jason Biggs Describes 'American Pie' Scene as 'a Turning Point in My Life': 'You Just Go for It' (Exclusive)

Jason Biggs is redefining his relationship with pie.

The 45-year-old actor, who is well known for that iconic scene in American Pie, has partnered with Edwards Desserts to create a pie he prefers to eat. “Apple pie and I have a very long storied history together, lots of ups and downs, mostly ups,” Biggs teases, referring to his iconic 1999 teen comedy. "But I got this opportunity to create Pie Lovers Passion Fruit with Edwards pies and it is more in line with my palate preferences.”

Filming the warm apple pie scene was something Biggs was admittedly “very nervous” to do. “I remember when I first read the script, I thought it was so great, unlike anything else I had read,” the actor tells PEOPLE. “But then the day of filming came and I had this momentary freakout where I thought, ‘Oh geez, what if no one sees this? Or what if they do see it?’ And they think, ‘What the heck did that guy do? Why would he do that? That's awful.’ My confidence waned.”

It took some reassurance from his manager for Biggs to film the scene. “I called my manager and I remember telling him like, ‘Dude, am I really about to go in there and do this with a pie? Is this porn? Am I tripping? Is this not as funny as I thought it was? Am I really going to do this?’ And he literally told me, ‘Jason, you go in there and you hump that pie with all you got,’” the Orange Is the New Black star recalls.

He continues, “I went in there and I was like, ‘Okay, 110%, here we go,’ and I did the first take and there was this quick pause and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, what's happening?’ And all of a sudden, everyone on set burst out laughing and I thought, ‘Oh, this is amazing. This is a home run.’ And since that moment, I've never ever questioned anything. That was a turning point in my life where I was like, ‘No, if I think it's funny, you just go for it. If you fall flat on your face, so be it.’”

What made the scene even more enjoyable for Biggs was filming it alongside costar Eugene Levy, who plays his father in the comedy. “When people realize what I’m going to do with the pie, the visual of me with the pie is funny, but what really sells the scene, and the funniest part of the scene, I believe, is Eugene's reaction to it. That's what completes it. That's the cherry on top. And he was just so brilliant,” Biggs explains.

“I came in with Eugene for a week before we started filming, and we went through our scenes together and we improvised and we did a whole bunch of stuff. And I was young, and Eugene was already at that point, in my opinion, a legendary, comedic, improv actor. And so to sit there in this room with him and go back and forth with him, it was amazing. A lot of the stuff that we improvised in those rehearsals ended up being put into the script. Working with him was just the best, the absolute best. And he's the sweetest man.”

The scene became a legendary moment in film history, in a way that Biggs says he did not expect. “The movie as a whole, but also that scene sort of took on a life of its own, and just gained more and more momentum,” the Outmatched star explains. “It exceeded all of our expectations, obviously. I never could have imagined that almost 25 years later, I'm sitting here still talking about it, partnering with a pie company. I think that it was special and that we were part of something that was unique and filled with potential.”

As he partners with Edwards Desserts and brings his pie scene full circle, Biggs is also looking forward to his upcoming projects. “I actually have a Netflix Christmas movie that comes out this holiday season. It’s my first Christmas movie, so that’s very exciting, but I also have a couple more things up my sleeve,” the actor tells PEOPLE. “Right now, I am going to travel with my family and do some more funny spots with Edwards.”

No matter what venture he takes on, Biggs will always be ‘The pie guy.’ “I just think it's hilarious that for 25 years I've been the pie guy. People ask me, ‘Oh, is it annoying? Does it get annoying when people come up to you? Does it bother you?’ And the answer is no. It's amazing that I'm part of this iconic franchise and this iconic moment in the franchise, and I'm very proud of it. I really am. I'm so lucky, it's been the greatest gift.”