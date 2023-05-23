Jason Bateman Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Maple, 11, at Lakers Game — See the Rare Photo!

Jason Bateman enjoyed a very special night out with his older daughter.

The actor, 54, and daughter Maple, 11, sat courtside at Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday, hanging out alongside Jason Sudeikis, 47, and son Otis, 9. The Denver Nuggets won the game, which was their fourth playoff game against the Lakers.

For the outing, the Ozark star dressed casually in a pair of gray jeans and a navy denim jacket which he paired with a purple Lakers cap. His daughter looked sporty chic in a pair of cream joggers, a black T-shirt and basketball sneakers.

Bateman shares Maple and older daughter Francesca, 16, with wife Amanda Anka, 54.



Jason Sudeikis and son Otis alongside Jason Bateman and daughter Maple. London Entertainment / SplashNews.com



The father-daughter duo also attended a Lakers playoff game in April, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

When Bateman won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his performance in Ozark in 2019, he thanked his family during his acceptance speech.



Jason Bateman with wife and daughters. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I would like to say specifically though to my wife, my two daughters ― Amanda, Franny and Maple ― without you, none of it would be enjoyable and it probably wouldn't be possible," he said.

The actor continued, "I love you more than I even tell you I do, and I'll be home for kisses so don't go to bed. Amanda, pop a mint, I'm going to come give you yours in about five minutes."

